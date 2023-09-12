Campbell’s Foodservice Launches Culinary Reserve Soups

Campbell’s Foodservice announced the launch of Campbell’s Culinary Reserve—a repositioning of its frozen soup portfolio featuring more than 60 chef-inspired soups. Campbell’s Foodservice consolidated its Signature and Reserve frozen soup offerings under the new Campbell’s Culinary Reserve line to provide operators with an easy one-stop shop for delicious, premium soup available in both 4-pound frozen pouches of ready-to-eat or ready-to-cook soup and 4-pound frozen tubs of condensed soup.

Campbell’s Culinary Reserve frozen soups are crafted by chefs with operators in mind. From Aged White Cheddar & Cauliflower Bisque to Roasted Red Pepper & Smoked Gouda, the Campbell’s® Culinary Reserve portfolio features a variety of flavorful soups that are delicious on their own and versatile enough to be utilized as quality quick-scratch ingredients in other dishes or cooked down into great-tasting sauces.

“We launched the Campbell’s Culinary Reserve line to make it easier for operators to shop our more than 60 frozen soups under one portfolio,” says Melanie Preston, Senior Brand Manager, Campbell’s Foodservice North America. “Our Campbell’s Culinary Reserve soups are made with high-quality ingredients and frozen at peak freshness to capture the fullest flavor, delivering convenience and long-lasting quality.”

In addition to classic and best-selling flavors, new frozen soup offerings are available under the Campbell’s Culinary Reserve line. The newest flavor, Baja Style Chicken Enchilada, is made with a blend of Southwest spices and is loaded with corn, jalapeno peppers, tomatoes, cilantro and onions for a flavorful soup that customers are sure to love. Baja Style Chicken Enchilada meets the growing demand for bold, global flavors since 41 percent of consumers ages 18-34 are interested in trying more global-inspired soups and 32 percent of quick-service consumers prefer to order soup with spicy flavors.

With more than 20 percent of consumers saying they would like more restaurants to offer soup on the menu and 33 percent interested in trying more global-inspired flavors, there is no better time to expand soup menu offerings. From top-selling flavors like Creamy Broccoli & Cheddar to iconic flavors like Chicken Noodle to on-trend flavors like Wicked Thai-Style Chicken & Rice, Campbell’s Culinary Reserve has a soup to please any palate.

For more than 150 years, Campbell’s has kept a pulse on evolving consumer soup preferences and continually innovated in the category. This results in frozen prepared soups that consumers prefer and allows operators to keep their menus fresh with both classic and on-trend flavors.