The wait is over. Tahini’s Restaurants, Canada’s fastest-growing Mediterranean fusion brand, is officially crossing the border and firing up its grills in the United States.

Located at 1521 E Riverside Blvd, the restaurant officially opens its doors on Friday, September 12, 2025, introducing Tahini’s bold Mediterranean fusion flavours, globally inspired dishes and signature hospitality to the U.S. dining scene.

“Expanding into the United States is an exciting milestone for Tahini’s,” says Omar Hamam, Founder and CEO of Tahini’s. “We’ve built incredible momentum in Canada, and now it’s time to share our fresh, innovative menu with U.S. guests. Loves Park is the perfect community to start our American journey.”

Tahini’s is not your typical Mediterranean spot. The menu combines traditional Middle Eastern staples with global flavour fusions like Korean BBQ Shawarma, Jamaican Jerk Shawarma and Butter Chicken Shawarma. For plant-based foodies, creations such as the Falafel Shawarma and Greek Halloumi Bowl hit the spot. Each dish is crafted with fresh, high-quality ingredients and house-made sauces.

At the helm of the new Illinois location is Minesh Patel, a seasoned entrepreneur who has been active in business since the age of 16. Patel and his wife will both play hands-on roles in the restaurant’s daily operations, ensuring every guest enjoys the full Tahini’s experience.

“It’s an honour to open the very first U.S. Tahini’s location here in Loves Park,” says Patel. “I can’t wait for guests here in Illinois to experience the fusion menu that has made the brand such a success in Canada.”

With steady growth across Canada, Tahini’s is projected to reach more than 80 locations in North America by the end of 2025, with plans for continued international expansion.

The company is actively seeking franchise partners and area representatives to help bring its unique Mediterranean fusion to even more communities.