WingsUp!, a leader in the Canadian quick-service restaurant (QSR) industry, is bringing its award-winning chicken wings to the booming U.S. markets of Texas and Florida. Known for its fresh, never-frozen chicken wings and an irresistible lineup of bold flavors—like Texas Tequila, Honey Garlic, and Lemon Pepper—WingsUp! is set to take the U.S. food scene by storm.

Texas, home to the eighth-largest economy in the world, offers the perfect environment for WingsUp!’s expansion. Renowned for its thriving industries, entrepreneurial culture, and love of bold, flavorful cuisine, Texas provides a dynamic backdrop for the brand to flourish. “Texans appreciate quality, innovation, and bold flavors, and we’re thrilled to bring our fresh, made-to-order wings to this vibrant state,” said Darren Czarnogorski, CEO of WingsUp!.

Florida, a top destination for tourists and foodies alike, is another ideal market for WingsUp!’s expansion. With its diverse population and thriving culinary culture, Florida provides ample opportunity for the brand to make its mark in the U.S.

WingsUp! already operates 36 successful locations across Canada and is widely celebrated for its commitment to quality ingredients and fresh, made-to-order menu items. The move into Texas and Florida underscores the brand’s mission to bring its signature flavors to a global audience.

As part of its U.S. expansion, WingsUp! is actively seeking franchise partners to join its growing network. Offering low startup costs, comprehensive franchise training, and ongoing support, WingsUp! presents an attractive opportunity for entrepreneurs interested in the fast-growing QSR franchise market. With additional locations planned in Calgary and Vancouver, WingsUp! is poised for continued growth in North America.

Franchisees will benefit from WingsUp!’s proven business model and the economic strength of markets like Texas, a state that rivals global economic powerhouses. Whether you’re a seasoned entrepreneur or exploring a new venture, WingsUp! offers a turnkey solution for business success in the competitive food industry.