WingsUp!, the Canadian fast-casual chain known for its made-to-order chicken wings and bold flavor lineup, is crossing the border. With 37 locations now open across Canada—including a recent launch in Calgary—the Burlington-based brand is setting its sights on the U.S. as the next step in its growth.

WingsUp! built its reputation on fresh—not frozen—chicken wings and a sauce menu that doesn’t pull punches. From crowd-pleasers like Honey Garlic to bold picks like Texas Tequila and dry Lemon Pepper, the chain has cultivated a loyal Canadian following.

A key part of the brand’s appeal is convenience. WingsUp! offers in-house delivery at all locations, ensuring faster, more reliable service directly from the kitchen to the customer’s door. “We’ve built something special in Canada,” said Darren Czarnogorski, CEO of WingsUp!. “Now we’re ready to bring that same quality and energy to wing lovers in the U.S.”

Wings are trending in the U.S., with consumers showing strong demand for flavorful, fast-casual options. Industry observers say there’s room for a fresh player with a quality-first model—especially one focused on customization and variety.

WingsUp! is betting that its emphasis on fresh ingredients, bold flavors, in-house delivery, and strong franchise support will resonate. The company is actively identifying key markets for expansion and laying the groundwork for its U.S. entry. Franchising remains a cornerstone of the brand’s growth. WingsUp! is actively recruiting new operators with a pitch centered on low startup costs, full training, marketing support, and operational guidance.

“We’re early in the process, but interest has been strong,” Czarnogorski added. “There’s a real appetite for something new in the wing category.”

With 37 locations now running and plans for continued growth at home and abroad, WingsUp! is positioning itself as a serious contender in the North American wing scene. U.S. location announcements are expected soon.

The message is clear: WingsUp! isn’t just expanding—it’s aiming to raise the bar for wing fans on both sides of the border.