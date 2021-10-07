Canadian Vegan Chain Odd Burger Goes Public

Odd Burger Corporation, one of the world’s first vegan fast-food chains and first to go public, has completed its listing on the U.S. trading market today with its common shares being posted on the OTC (QB) under the symbol GBLYF.

The Canadian company has five locations and is currently seeking a location in New York City. Odd Burger plans to have 20 restaurants operational by this time next year.

To further U.S. expansion, Odd Burger has secured foodservice distribution via Sysco, and international food safety certification by HACCP, clearing the way to supply to its future restaurants outside its home province of Ontario.

“As we did by going public in Canada, we want to give U.S. customers an easier way to invest in and support our mission to change fast food,” says Odd Burger co-founder and CEO James McInnes. “Many of our customers are also shareholders, and this is why it’s so important to continue expanding our market access as our organization grows.”

Odd Burger will apply to change its ticker symbol with oversight agency FINRA; upon approval, its new ticker is expected to be ODDAF. The company was founded as Globally Local, and recently rebranded as Odd Burger.

Odd Burger manufactures its own plant-based proteins and dairy alternatives, which represent about 70 percent of the food sold in its restaurants. Controlling its own supply chain helps the company keep menu prices in line with conventional fast food, reduces its dependence on third-party vendors, and ensures consistent quality and customer experience.

More than 10,000 companies trade on OTC (over-the-counter) markets. Developing international companies often enter the U.S. stock market through an OTC listing. Eligible companies must be current in reporting and undergo annual verification.

To purchase shares of Odd Burger, consult a brokerage firm or an online broker that allows OTC trading.