Cannoli Kitchen Pizza announced its first eight franchise developments, which includes several locations throughout Florida in Boca Raton, Coral Springs, Coconut Creek, Fort Lauderdale, and Orlando, as well as locations in Alabama, Michigan and Georgia.

“Cannoli Kitchen Pizza has been serving families in Florida for 28 years, and we are eager to bring this concept to other states in the U.S. as we are confident new guests will make visiting our restaurants a weekly family tradition,” says Austin Titus, President of Cannoli Kitchen Pizza. “As we scale the brand, we will remain committed to sourcing the freshest ingredients to create a craveable and efficient dining experience. It’s rare to cultivate a restaurant brand with a mom-and-pop vibe that’s consistent across multiple locations, but that’s exactly what we are doing with this pizza franchise.”

Cannoli Kitchen Pizza operates four locations in South Florida – Boca Raton, Pompano Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Deerfield Beach – and plans to seal 30 new franchise deals and open five locations by the close of this year. During the expansion, the pizza franchise remains focused on maintaining its reputation for serving guests authentic Italian dishes at reasonable prices from friendly and knowledgeable staff.

“We’re executing a growth strategy designed to expand the brand and encourage anyone who is interested in owning a pizza franchise to reach out and set up a discovery day with our team to learn more about the perks of franchise ownership,” adds Titus. “We’re here to help aspiring entrepreneurs achieve their dreams of restaurant ownership with a brand that people take great pride in being a part of – a brand that has a family-feel and is backed by a powerful support team with years of experience.”

The pizzeria originated in Boca Raton in 1996 and grew to six locations before it became a franchise concept in the fall of 2023. Today, Cannoli Kitchen Pizza is a part of United Franchise Group (UFG), a family of affiliated brands and consultants whose members have access to a global network and nearly four decades of experience in the franchising industry and is among the concepts included in UFG’s food division, Big Flavor Brands.