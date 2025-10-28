CAO Bakery & Café, known for its rich Cuban American traditions and community presence, has opened its 21st location at 855 E State Rd 434 #1117 in Winter Springs, FL. The brand’s first location in the Orlando metro area.

The franchisees opening this new bakery will be managed by husband-and-wife duo, Ruben and Summer Paneque, who are rooted in the Hialeah-Miami Lakes area and wanted to share a taste of “home” with the Winter Springs community.

Both Ruben and Summer were born in the U.S. to Cuban families and first met in 2007 while working at a small company in Hialeah. Their immediate connection—marked by laughter and teamwork—was the foundation for their family and entrepreneurial endeavors. Together, they have founded several businesses, including a commercial and residential inspection company, a real estate brokerage, a supply and export company and now, a Cuban American bakery.

In 2021, the family moved to Oviedo, where they fell in love with Central Florida’s family-friendly atmosphere while also yearning for the familiar flavors of Miami’s Cuban bakeries. This longing inspired them to open a CAO Bakery & Café, creating a space for the Winter Springs community to gather, connect, and enjoy a taste of home.

“Our dream has always been to offer a space where individuals can come together, similar to how we experienced growing up in Miami when visiting Cuban bakeries with our families,” said Ruben Paneque. “Winter Springs is a welcoming community, and we’re excited to make this bakery the go-to spot for our neighbors to visit. A place that is filled with the flavors and traditions we have always cherished.”

For Ruben, opening a bakery has been a lifelong dream. Having a friendship with CAO founder Tony Cao, dating back to their teenage years, bringing CAO Bakery & Café to Winter Springs felt like the natural next step—not just for him and Summer, but for their children too, as they aim to create a legacy of food, family, and community.

“We are excited to welcome the Paneque family into ours,” said Carlos De Varona, Co-Founder of CAO Bakery. “Expanding beyond South Florida has always been part of our vision, and this location allows us to share the flavors and traditions of Cuban bakeries with an even wider community. Winter Springs is the ideal place to continue our story.”

The Food

CAO Bakery & Café is celebrated for its fresh pastelitos, sweet cafecitos, and a menu that suits any occasion—from breakfast to dinner. Guests can enjoy hearty morning plates like the Cuban Benedict, classic sandwiches such as the Mediodía or La Frita CAO at lunch, and comforting Cuban dinners with staples like ropa vieja, rice, and black beans. For gatherings big or small, CAO offers delivery and catering with a wide selection of pastries, sandwiches, and desserts made for sharing.