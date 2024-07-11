Capital City Mambo Sauce, the official wing sauce of Washington D.C., recently announced its partnership with &pizza, the experience based pizza shop. The mambo sauce that has held partnership with the likes of Papa John’s and KFC, is continuing to showcase the diversity of its flavor.

The brand that recently launched, at D.C. United’s Audi Field is utilizing an avant garde approach to expansion; beyond traditional retail stores to sports arenas and fast food chains. For its newest partnership, the two D.C. staples have introduced the Bubba Mambo Pizza Pie across 59 &pizza locations. This unique creation features a base of parm-romano sauce and mozzarella, topped with grilled onions, green bell peppers, Old Bay seasoned shrimp, Italian sausage, and a drizzle of Capital City Mambo Sauce. Launched on April 20, this collaboration celebrates local flavors from the DC community, and explores culinary innovation and hopes to continue to expand.

Capital City Mambo Sauce was founded in 2011 by Arsha and her late husband, Charles Jones. After Charles’ passing in 2019, Arsha and her four sons continued their commitment to building a family legacy rooted in D.C. culture. Now, with over 3,000 retail stores and partnerships with Target, Amazon, Walmart, WebstaurantStore, Wegmans, Safeway, Target, and The Washington Commanders.