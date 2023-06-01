Capital Tacos Opening New Store in Jacksonville, Florida

Capital Tacos announced a new location will be coming soon to Jacksonville, Florida, a mere 200 miles from where the brand originated in Tampa. This latest development deal is being spearheaded by two local, experienced restaurateurs, who hope to open their doors to the public by late 2023 or early 2024.

Both franchisees bring with them deep roots in the restaurant space – from having spent time as an executive chef, to having owned and operated a popular local Jacksonville restaurant chain. They were drawn to Capital Tacos for its dedication to scratch-made, quality Tex-Mex flavors, innovative menu, and whimsical culture.

The franchisees have expressed a hope to introduce even more venues to the area once the Jacksonville community has had the chance to become familiar with the brand and its award-winning food.

“We’re thrilled to be bringing the handcrafted flavors of Capital Tacos to Jacksonville as we continue to branch out into every corner of our home state of Florida,” says Josh Luger, Co-Founder of Capital Tacos. “Given the extensive history our newest franchisees have in the restaurant industry, we’re confident this new location will find quick success.”

Since launching its franchise program in early 2022, Capital Tacos has expanded far beyond Tampa, with brick-and-mortar restaurants open or under development in Atlanta, Charlotte, Colorado, and markets throughout Florida, many of which are opening this summer.

“After being in Florida for 10 years and branching out coast to coast, it’s amazing to see there are still significant opportunities to break ground in new territories in our home state,” adds James Marcus, Co-Founder of Capital Tacos. “This deal to introduce the Jacksonville area to Capital Tacos isn’t just about expanding our business; it’s about sparking the passion for our authentic flavors and cultivating a Tex-Mex revolution that brings people together, one bite at a time.”

Capital Tacos is currently seeking single-unit and multi-unit franchisees interested in new career opportunities or those looking to diversify their current portfolios.