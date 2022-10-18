Capital Tacos Prepares to Franchise Outside the Southeast

Capital Tacos is preparing to embark on the brand’s first franchise endeavor made outside the Southeast. The announcement comes after father-daughter duo Jason and Marilyn Scoby finalized a multi-unit development agreement to bring 3 new Capital Tacos restaurants to the Boulder area starting in early 2023.

Jason Scoby, a Navy veteran with experience in industrial plant operations and management, came across the opportunity to invest in the Capital Tacos franchise. It appealed to him as the perfect blend of his business background and his daughter’s extensive culinary training and experience.

“Marilyn and I share a deep passion for food, as well as the desire to build something together that’s our own,” Jason says. “We went on a national search for a restaurant concept dedicated to true innovation and serving uniquely delicious food. That’s when we found Capital Tacos, a brand defined by a mission to deliver the most flavorful Tex-Mex out there – a flavor that’s truly been lacking here in Colorado for quite some time – and has the track record, guest recognition and awards to back it up.”

Marilyn Scoby has been in the restaurant industry since she was a teenager, working every available role from dishwasher, host, cook and most recently Executive Sous Chef for a number of area restaurants. After years spent dreaming of one day owning her own restaurant, she’s thrilled to have finally accomplished just that, and is eager to work alongside her dad, who, along with her grandpa, has been a driving influence behind her love for cooking since day one.

“I probably didn’t notice it when I was younger, but food has always been big in my family. So, it shouldn’t be surprising that it’s become the focal point of my career,” Marilyn says. “After having had the chance to meet with other franchisees and taste our way through the Capital Tacos menu, the food really speaks for itself. I can’t wait to learn the recipes and show my family – and Colorado – all we can bring to the table.”

In eyeing the area just north of Denver, all three restaurants are anticipated to take location near the Boulder and Longmont communities. This latest deal comes less than a year after Capital Tacos announced plans to take the franchise into new markets across nine designated states in the Southeast.

“With our Tampa-based roots, our primary franchising focus has been to build out our presence in neighboring territories and states in the Southeast during these early months,” says Josh Luger, Co-Founder of Capital Tacos. “However, we've purposely made our offering available across the country. Our brand is nationally-ranked and very well-suited to travel, and we'll always get behind the right franchise partners whose qualifications, background, and values match those that the brand is looking for, wherever their market may be. The Scobys – and Colorado – fit the bill perfectly.”