CapitalSpring Invests in Growth of Bushfire Kitchen

Bushfire Kitchen and CapitalSpring, a leading private investment firm focused on the branded restaurant and foodservice industries as well as other multi-unit businesses, announced a partnership to accelerate Bushfire's new store growth throughout its existing Southern California footprint and beyond.

Bushfire Kitchen is an emerging, elevated fast-casual restaurant brand founded in 2012 by serial entrepreneur Clive Barwin and his cousin Chef Brandon Barwin, with a combined 50+ years of experience in the restaurant industry. Bushfire's mission is to provide customers with healthy, globally-inspired comfort food at affordable prices. The Company's from-scratch menu is made slow and served fast, using high-quality ingredients including fresh, local produce and antibiotic-free, humanely-raised proteins. Bushfire Kitchen's menu redefines classic American cuisine and welcomes preferences such as vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free.

"We could tell from our first visit that Bushfire Kitchen's unique menu set it apart from the competition. The food and atmosphere were fantastic, and we are excited to partner with the Barwin family to expand this great brand to new markets," says CapitalSpring Partner & Head of Investment Group Erik Herrmann.

"This is an extremely well-positioned brand serving chef-driven fresh ingredients in a contemporary setting, and under a fast-casual service model. Bushfire truly differentiates themselves to stand out in the industry," adds Jim Balis, a Managing Director with CapitalSpring's Strategic Operations Group.

"We are thrilled to partner with CapitalSpring and their exceptional team. We believe CapitalSpring's extensive experience within the restaurant industry will further fuel our growth and help us to continue delivering the best experience for our customers," says Bushfire Kitchen CEO Oliver Barwin. "Together, we are excited to embark on the next chapter of our journey and bring high-quality, healthy comfort food to more people, at affordable prices."

Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP served as legal advisor to Bushfire Kitchen. CapitalSpring's legal advisors were Proskauer Rose LLP and Lathrop GPM LLP.