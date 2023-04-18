Capriotti’s and Wing Zone Keep Growth Going in 2023

Coming off a strong 2022 that saw record-breaking growth for Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop (Capriotti’s) and Wing Zone, development efforts have continued their upward momentum throughout Q1. The start of 2023 has proven successful for the popular fast-casual brands, as Capriotti’s signed agreements to develop 9 new restaurants and Wing Zone inked deals for another 13 restaurants. These deals include the first-ever Capriotti’s location in Alabama and the first Wing Zone locations in Utah and Washington.

Garnering attention from multiple experienced restaurant operators, the Q1 area developer agreements are steps toward both brands goal of being present in all 50 states. These signings will advance the Capriotti’s brand in:

Huntsville, Alabama

Sacramento, California

Abilene, Texas

Midland, Texas

Wing Zone will grow its presence in:

Tri Cities, Washington

East Meadow Buyer, New York

Long Island, New York

Ogden, Utah

Clearfield, Utah

Farmington, Utah

Huntington Beach, California

Costa Mesa, California

Newport Beach, California

Herndon, California

“I am impressed with the growth we saw in 2022 and to carry that same aggressive development into this year has been exciting for both our brands,” says David Bloom, Chief Development and Operating Officer for Capriotti’s and Wing Zone. “As we continue to break into new markets and bring in passionate owners, we are excited to continue exposing our premiere sandwiches and wings to more guests nationwide.”

Capriotti’s and Wing Zone are continuously recognized by industry leaders and peers for the brand’s innovation and stand-out performance. Q1 brought the addition of two new C-level executives to the roster – Michael Meche as Chief Restaurant Officer and Scott Wessel as Chief Technology Officer.

“It is great to see the dedication our franchisees and team members have to serve high-quality food in a great atmosphere to their communities,” adds Bloom. “As a company we value going above and beyond to make our customers feel welcome at Capriotti’s and Wing Zone, and that will continue to drive the growth of our brands as we expand.”

Founded in 1976, Capriotti’s is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of subs. This includes The Bobbie, the shop’s acclaimed best-seller, made with homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo on a soft roll. Founded in 1993, Wing Zone is an international fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wings, and tenders. Both brands are backed by a corporate leadership team that offers a continuous support program for franchise partners through online and field programs, which provides significant support for marketing, retail sales, operations, and growth strategies through every stage of their ownership.