Capriotti's and Wing Zone Ready to Accelerate Growth

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop and Wing Zone are continuing their nationwide expansion with an impressive second quarter which follows first quarter's signings to bring 30 new Capriotti's shops and 30 Wing Zone locations to communities across the country. The fast-casual brands inked even more agreements in the second quarter which will add an additional 45 locations from coast to coast. Growth is only expected to continue as 2021 progresses, with the brands sights set on even bigger goals and milestones in the second half of the year.

2021 has brought signed deals that will expand both brand's presence in existing and new markets alike. In total, 89 units will be added across the country – 51 Capriotti's shops and 38 Wing Zone locations. Second quarter signings for Capriotti's include:

Yuba City, CA

Los Angeles, CA

San Antonio, TX

Phoenix, AZ

Denton County, TX

Cleveland, OH

Pittsburgh, PA

Jacksonville, FL

Cache Valley UT

Suffolk County, NY

Wing Zone added the following markets to its roster in the second quarter alone:

Los Angeles County, CA

Raleigh-Durham, NC

New York City, NY

Denver, CO

Dayton, OH

Las Vegas, NV

The impressive growth comes after a tough year for restaurant concepts but with the help of its forward-thinking leadership team coupled with its innovative technology rollouts during the pandemic year, Capriotti's and Wing Zone have been able to thrive. In fact, the brand's innovation earned Capriotti's first-place recognition in Franchise Update Magazine's Marketing Innovation Awards and recognition in the magazine's Most Innovative Operations Team category of the Operations Innovation Awards. One of the biggest innovative features Capriotti's and Wing Zone have utilized is the ghost kitchen. The concepts have increased location count and offer additional development opportunities for franchisees, both in the system and under consideration. The ghost kitchens have allowed both brands to break ground in markets that would not have been possible without it.

"Capriotti's and Wing Zone are two brands dedicated to doing everything it takes to best serve our guests and franchise partners alike – especially after a year like 2020," says David Bloom, Chief Development and Operating Officer for Capriotti's and Wing Zone. "Looking ahead, our focus will be to continue being extraordinary franchise systems, whose franchise partners earn exceptional returns by selling the best tasting, highest-quality food in the industry."

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of subs. This includes The Bobbie, the shop's acclaimed best-seller, made with homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing and mayo on a soft roll.

Founded in 1993, Wing Zone is an international fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wings and tenders. Both brands are backed by a corporate leadership team that offers a continuous support program for franchise partners, through online and field program which provides significant support for marketing, retail sales, operations and growth strategies through every stage of their ownership.