Capriotti’s and Wing Zone Sign Deal to Grow in the Philippines

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop and Wing Zone announced the signing of a 50-unit Master Franchise agreement with VIVA International Food &Restaurants, Inc., a subsidiary of VIVA Group of Companies, to establish a presence for both brands in the Philippines over the next 5 years.

This latest agreement comes just after Capriotti’s announced its first-ever international deal with the Republic of India late last year. Development in the Philippines will work to achieve a similar cause; that being to begin establishing both brands as leading QSR concepts not only in the United States but on the global stage. And with the Philippines being one of the world’s fastest-growing emerging economies, the Capriotti’s and Wing Zone team are eager to witness the foothold they can foster and the experience they can provide to such a key player in the world’s culinary space.

“Whether they be communities here in the U.S. or overseas, our team, as well as our franchise partners at VIVA Foods, are united in a shared commitment to introduce the Philippines to the quality and innovation that is inherent to our family of brands,” says David Bloom, Chief Development and Operating Officer for Capriotti’s and Wing Zone.

VIVA International Food &Restaurants, Inc., the food subsidiary of the Viva Group of Companies, is supported by a team of experienced professionals with decades of experience operating in Philippines entertainment industry. A team that has successfully brought popular food brands from the USA, Japan, Italy, Thailand, and Manila to consumers and markets throughout Southeast Asia.

Founded in 1976, Capriotti’s is most famous for its 40-year nightly tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-shredding them each morning to feature in a variety of subs. This includes The Bobbie, the shop’s acclaimed best-seller, made with homemade turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing, and mayo on a soft roll. Founded in 1993, Wing Zone is an international fast-casual restaurant franchise known for its cooked-to-order, flavor-fused chicken wings, and tenders.

Both brands are backed by a corporate leadership team that offers a continuous support program for franchise partners through online and field programs, which provides significant support for marketing, retail sales, operations, and growth strategies through every stage of their ownership.