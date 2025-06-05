Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop (Capriotti’s) is turning 49 and kicking off a monthlong birthday bash filled with exclusive offers, giveaways, and new reasons to become a loyal Capriotti’s Rewards Member. This June, the award-winning brand is giving fans nationwide a tasty way to celebrate with crave-worthy deals, surprise rewards, and a massive giveaway – all as a thank you to the loyal customers who’ve made nearly five decades of growth and flavor possible.

This monthlong celebration, exclusive to Capriotti’s Rewards members, includes a one-day $4.90 sub deal, a chance to win free sandwiches for a year, and bonus rewards just for spreading the love.

Capriotti’s Birthday Month Highlights include:

$4.90 Small Subs (One Day Only)*: On Friday, June 13, Capriotti’s Rewards members can enjoy a small sub for just $4.90 at Capriotti’s locations nationwide.

On Friday, June 13, Capriotti’s Rewards members can enjoy a small sub for just $4.90 at Capriotti’s locations nationwide. 49 Prizes, 1 Big Contest**: Fans can enter now through June 30 by texting “BDAY” to 50402 to win: Free Subs for a year (9 winners) Free Bacon Add-Ons for a year (15 winners) Free Pepsi drinks for a year (25 Winners)

Fans can enter now through June 30 by texting to win:

Referral Bonus Boost: Rewards Members can earn 50 Bonus Points each time they refer a friend who makes their first purchase – that’s halfway to a $10 reward!

“This monthlong birthday bash is more than just a milestone. It’s a moment to thank the guests who’ve grown with us, craved with us, and keep coming back for extraordinary subs,” said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti’s. “For 49 years, we’ve stayed focused on one thing: making sandwiches people can’t stop talking about. This month, we’re bringing that same energy into celebrating and rewarding the fans who have helped us get here.”

As Capriotti’s looks toward its 50th year in 2026, this year’s celebration kicks off a longer journey of brand evolution and deeper guest connection.

“At Capriotti’s, loyalty means more than a program – it’s about showing up for the people who show up for us,” said Kim Lewis, Chief Marketing Officer at Capriotti’s. “This month, we’re celebrating 49 years of being your trusted local sandwich shop by rewarding our guests with surprises, incredible prizes, and of course, extraordinary subs. From our $4.90 birthday offer to exclusive giveaways, it’s our way of saying thank you for being part of the Capriotti’s family.”

Fans can access all offers and contests by visiting www.capriottis.com or downloading the Capriotti’s Rewards App in the App Store or on Google Play. New and existing members who opt into Capriotti’s text rewards by texting “BDAY” to 50402 will unlock access to the Birthday Bash and future offers.

*$4.90 deal excludes all wagyu subs. Additional charges apply in Hawaii. See app for full details.

**Visit capriottis.com/bday for full contest terms and conditions.