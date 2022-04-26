Capriotti's to Give Away Free Small Subs to Nominated Teachers and Nurses

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, an award-winning national restaurant franchise, announced today it’s giving away free small subs to teachers and nurses nominated by their peers and colleagues in support of National Teacher and Nurse Appreciation Days.

As a token of appreciation for education and healthcare professionals that generously donate their time and efforts to help make our communities a better place, Capriotti’s invites friends and loved ones to nominate their favorite teachers and nurses to receive a free small sub. To nominate individuals, email nomination@capriottis.com with reasons why they deserve to be nominated.

The Teacher Appreciation Day nominations will open on Monday, May 2, until 11:59 p.m. PST and the Nurse Appreciation Day nominations will open on Thursday, May 5, until 11:59 p.m. PST.

To Nominate a Teacher:

Nominate your favorite teacher by emailing nomination@capriottis.com on Monday, May 2 by 11:59 p.m. PST

Nominations MUST include first and last name of the nominee, the name of the school, an email address associated with their CAPAddict accounts, and 1-2 sentences on why they deserve a free small sub

Nominated individuals MUST have an active CAPAddict loyalty account to receive and redeem the offer. Nominated individuals will receive a redeemable for a FREE Small Sub in their CAPAddict account. Redeemable expires 5/10/22. The nomination must fulfill all requirements to be valid. A nomination that does not have a CAPAddicts account is not eligible to receive the reward. The CAPAddict app can be found in the app store by searching CAPAddicts or Capriotti's.

To Nominate a Nurse:

Nominate your favorite nurse by emailing nomination@capriottis.com on Thursday, May 5 by 11:59 p.m. PST

Nomination MUST include first and last name of the nominee, the name of the hospital or clinic, an email address associated with their CAPAddicts accounts, and 1-2 sentences on why they deserve a free small sub

Nominated individuals MUST have an active CAPAddict loyalty account to receive and redeem the offer. Nominated individuals will receive a redeemable for a FREE Small Sub in their CAPAddict account. Redeemable expires 5/13/22. The nomination must fulfill all requirements to be valid. A nomination that does not have a CAPAddicts account is not eligible to receive the reward. The CAPAddict app can be found in the app store by searching CAPAddicts or Capriotti's.