Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop (Capriotti’s), the national sandwich chain known for its award-winning subs and cheesesteaks, is giving sandwich lovers exactly what they’ve been asking for with the launch of its newest menu item: the Chicken Bacon Ranch. Now available nationwide, the sandwich is the latest addition to Capriotti’s “Bigger Better” menu lineup created in direct response to fan cravings for more bold flavors and heartier portions.

The new Chicken Bacon Ranch takes Capriotti’s signature chicken cheesesteaks to the next level, stacking 25% more thinly sliced premium grilled chicken, hickory smoked bacon, melty white American cheese, fresh lettuce and tomato, and cool, tangy ranch on our pillowy-soft roll for the ultimate crave-worthy bite.

“At Capriotti’s, we believe in piling on flavor and delivering on what our customers want,” said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti’s. “The Chicken Bacon Ranch is the ultimate example of that. It’s bigger, it’s better, and it’s designed for guests who want a sandwich that truly satisfies.”

The new sandwich reflects Capriotti’s ongoing commitment to giving its fans more of what they’ve come to crave. From the Thanksgiving-inspired Bobbie to its legendary cheesesteaks, Capriotti’s has built a loyal following by pairing high-quality ingredients with generous portions and classic combinations. Plus, throughout the month of October, Capriotti’s Rewards Members can use code CBR25 online at checkout to receive $5 off an order of $30 or more—the perfect excuse to indulge in the all-new Chicken Bacon Ranch.

“Our guests have been craving ranch, and we’re excited to finally give it to them in true Capriotti’s style,” said Kim Lewis, Chief Marketing Officer of Capriotti’s. “Our Chicken Bacon Ranch proves what our fans already know — everything is better with bacon and ranch, and nobody does it quite like Capriotti’s.”

Capriotti’s latest menu addition is a precursor for more celebrations to come as the brand celebrates its 50th Birthday in 2026. With new sandwiches, bigger and better portions, and a lineup of exciting promotions on the horizon, fans can expect a milestone year packed with the flavor and innovation they’ve come to love from Capriotti’s.