Capriotti's Launches New Program with Mobivity

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, an award-winning national restaurant franchise, has launched a new program with Mobivity Holdings Corp., a contextual performance network provider that connects national restaurants, retailers, and their partners to the more than 200 million game players in the U.S. With this new program, Capriotti’s can now attract new customers and reward existing ones with privacy-safe, targeted offers through in-game exposure and rewards.

Mobivity’s Connected Rewards technology and partnerships with leading game publishers have universal appeal given that 73% of the population between ages 13 to 64 play games at least one hour a week. As consumers play, they can earn in-game rewards from brands they love.

Through Capriotti’s partnership with Mobivity, these same players will have the opportunity to unlock Capriotti’s discounts and offers by spending their earned tokens. Capriotti’s Rewards will be promoted both inside the game and through e-mails and social postings tied to the game.