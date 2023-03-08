Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop and Wing Zone Open on Las Vegas Strip

For the very first time, Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop (Capriotti’s) and Wing Zone have introduced franchise storefronts on the Las Vegas Strip in the NYNY Casino at 3790 South Las Vegas Blvd. The long-awaited development news comes as a result of a franchise agreement struck between both brands and the Vegas-based Fifth Avenue Restaurant Group.

Fifth Avenue Restaurant Group has operated out of Las Vegas Since 2001, building a portfolio of 16 individual full-service and fast-casual food concepts throughout the city. In the decades since, their team has become uniquely familiar with the quality of leadership, the innovation, and direction of both the Capriotti’s and Wing Zone franchises.

“Our involvement in helping the Capriotti’s and Wing Zone brands to expand their footprint here in the home market has been a long time coming,” says Robb Bonanno, EVP of Fifth Avenue Restaurant Group. “It’s just been a matter of finding the right real estate, in the right location, at the right time. And the stars finally aligned.”

Only a couple of weeks since their grand opening, Bonanno shared Fifth Avenue Restaurant Group’s interest in bringing even more Capriotti’s and Wing Zone locations to the area in the near future. Citing confidence in their “high-quality offers, inventive and award-winning menu selection, professionalism, and customer experience” as factors prompting their hope to deepen ties with both concepts, according to Bonanno.

“We’re a people-first company. A mentality that includes the franchisees we permit to become a part of our brands,” adds Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop and Wing Zone. “We know the experience, expertise, and vision of the Fifth Avenue team will make them a proud addition to our franchise family and will help them put the people of Las Vegas first, as has always been our aim.”