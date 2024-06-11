Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced its newest opening in McDonough, Georgia. The new Captain D’s is located at 3056 Jodeco Rd., on the site of a former Hardee’s restaurant. As the 62nd restaurant for the brand in the Atlanta area and 113th in Georgia, the new McDonough location is owned and operated by experienced multi-unit franchisee Farid Khan.

“We’re pleased to open the latest Captain D’s through our conversion expertise. Farid recognized the valuable property in his market that presented a ripe opportunity to repurpose into a Captain D’s restaurant,” said Brad Reed, chief development officer of Captain D’s. “It’s no secret that today’s real estate market is increasingly competitive. By offering our franchisees the ability to convert existing buildings into new restaurants, we can help them save significantly on the start-up costs. We’re thrilled to be able to utilize this process to faster serve our quality seafood to the McDonough community.”

Over the past year, fifty percent of Captain D’s new restaurant openings have been conversions, successfully giving new life to former Huddle House, Bojangles, Dunkin’, KFC and Hardee’s properties. In total, Captain D’s is now the second generation in former locations of 18 different brands, with more conversions planned throughout the year.

Located at 3056 Jodeco Rd., the new McDonough restaurant features Captain D’s vibrant, coastal design and welcoming atmosphere, serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price. Hours of operation are Sunday – Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m, and Friday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Call-ahead orders can be placed by calling 470-278-1249.

With more than 530 restaurants in 23 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid expansion.