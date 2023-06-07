Captain D's Converts Former Dunkin' Location in Marietta, Georgia

Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced the conversion of a former Dunkin’ to its newest franchised location in Marietta, Georgia, at 725 Cobb Parkway North. This is the fourth Atlanta-area Captain D’s for local owner Anil Dossani, who began franchising with the brand in 2018 and already has a fifth location on tap for Ellenwood later this summer. The Marietta grand opening comes on the heels of two other Captain D’s conversions this spring in Georgia, including a former Bojangles in Savannah and a Huddle House in Glennville.

At just 33 years old, Dossani is already one of the most successful franchisees in the Captain D’s system. He grew up in a franchising family and got an early start in his 20s as a Steak & Shake owner. Attracted to Captain D’s strong presence in the Atlanta area, he began developing with the brand five years ago and has grown quickly. Dossani started with traditional 44-seat dining room locations in Acworth and Norcross, then opened Captain D’s first franchise-owned Express prototype in South Fulton, featuring drive-thru and walk-up service only. Later this summer, he will be opening his fifth restaurant in Ellenwood, which will also be the first Captain D’s in-line with a convenience store. Together with this Dunkin’ conversion in Marietta, he will soon be operating every prototype the brand currently offers.

“My team and I continue to grow with Captain D’s because the company knows how to be innovative both with its menu and its real estate development,” says Anil Dossani, owner of the new Captain D’s in Marietta. “Converting a former restaurant location like this one helps us save significantly on start-up costs, while smaller footprints like Express give us more flexibility when looking at potential sites or tough real estate markets.”

Dossani is looking forward to being part of the thriving Marietta community. He added, “Marietta is growing incredibly fast. Fortunately, the city’s leaders emphasize smart growth that has the best interests of the residents in mind. Captain D’s is the same way, focusing on operational enhancements that make it easier for owners like me to serve my customers well and keep expanding my business in great neighborhoods like this one.”

The new Marietta restaurant features Captain D’s vibrant, coastal design and welcoming atmosphere, serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price. With spacious dining room seating for 30, the restaurant also has drive-thru, carry-out and call-ahead ordering options. Hours of operation are Sunday – Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Call-ahead orders can be placed by calling 770-672-0223.

With more than 530 restaurants in 23 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The brand remains focused on corporate and franchise development in target markets throughout the South, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic states, including Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The company is currently seeking single and multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid expansion.