Captain D’s Debuts Franchise Restaurant in Humble, Texas

Captain D’s announced the opening of its newest franchised location in Humble, Texas. Conveniently located in the Deerbrook area at 8408 Farm to Market 1960 Bypass Road West, the newly constructed restaurant features the brand’s third-ever double drive-thru.

The new Captain D’s in Humble is owned and operated by seasoned business partners Irfan Ibrahim and Salman Iqbal of Checkout Food Stores, along with Uzair Ibrahim, development president and Furqan Ibrahim, director of operations. The group currently has over 41 convenience stores throughout South Texas and Western Louisiana, and they signed a franchise development agreement with Captain D’s last year to open 10 new locations of the seafood brand in the greater Houston area. Humble is the first, with a location in Katy planned within the next six months.

“Irfan and Salman have over 30 years of experience with convenience stores, and our business has succeeded because we focus on quality and an inviting atmosphere,” says Furqan Ibrahim, who will oversee the daily operations of the new restaurant. “We saw the same commitment to guest experience when we started researching Captain D’s. The food quality is superior, with seafood offering something different from the typical fast food. Paired with the welcoming design of the restaurant, we think there is a lot of opportunity and growth for the brand in the Houston area. We look forward to getting to know the Humble community and catering to their needs.”

As part of its overall franchise growth strategy, Captain D’s continues to identify Texas as a key state for development. In addition to the 10 locations planned throughout Houston with the Checkout Food Stores group, multiple agreements were signed last year with existing franchisees for six more restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. With 19 locations currently open and operating throughout the state, Captain D’s plans to open an additional location in Fort Worth next month.

“Our Texas franchisees have been fundamental to the ongoing success of Captain D’s, and we are thrilled to be developing new restaurants with established operators like Irfan and Salman who have a deep understanding of their market and share our enthusiasm and commitment to providing an exceptional dining experience,” says Brad Reed, chief development officer of Captain D’s. “The brand’s ongoing expansion throughout the state reinforces our unique positioning within the fast casual segment and strong unit-level economics.”

Located next to Deerbrook Mall, the new restaurant features Captain D’s vibrant, coastal design and welcoming atmosphere, serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price. With dining room seating for 44, the restaurant also has double drive-thru, carry out, and call-ahead ordering options. Hours of operation are Sunday – Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Call-ahead orders can be placed by calling (346) 522-2783.

With more than 530 restaurants in 23 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. Earlier this year, Captain D’s marked the debut of the new Express prototype, a significantly smaller footprint featuring only a drive-thru and walk-up windows for ordering and picking up. The brand remains focused on corporate and franchise development in target markets throughout the South, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic states, including Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The company is currently seeking single and multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid expansion.