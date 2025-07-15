Captain D’s, a leading fast-casual seafood restaurant, is excited to announce the grand opening of its first Canadian location in Toronto.

Located at 4722 Jane Street, North York, Toronto, in the Jane Shoreham Shopping Centre, the new restaurant officially opened to the public on Monday, July 14. Operating hours are Sunday – Thursday from 10:30 AM to 10:00 PM, and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 AM to 11:00 PM.

Ontario-based entrepreneurs Ali Saeed and Mudassir Choudri, experienced and successful businessmen, are proud to lead Captain D’s international expansion into Canada. The North York location is the first of five restaurants they plan to open in the Toronto area. As long-time fans of the Nashville-based brand, they are eager to introduce Captain D’s unique seafood offerings to their local community.

“Nobody in this area is serving the QSR seafood market, and we felt there was a tremendous opportunity to fill that gap,” said Saeed. “I have enjoyed Captain D’s high- quality seafood and chicken for 30 years and take great pride in being able to introduce it to Canada. Locals will appreciate us as a place for a delicious and affordable family meal.”

Captain D’s menu features its craveable batter-dipped fish (classic and spicy), hand-breaded chicken tenders, Nashville hot fish, breaded butterfly shrimp, and a variety of healthful grilled options including salmon, whitefish, and chicken. Of course, the brand’s signature hush puppies are also a highlight.

Saeed and Choudri’s new restaurant spans 1,700 square feet and accommodates 24 guests.

“We are thrilled for Ali and Mudassir’s grand opening! They are ideal franchisees to spearhead Captain D’s growth in Ontario,” said Hair Parra, SVP of International Operations and Development for Captain D’s. “Their track record of business success and commitment to serving the community with high-quality seafood makes us confident this location will be a tremendous success.”

Captain D’s is actively seeking additional multi-unit operators to join the brand’s rapid expansion.