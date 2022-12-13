Captain D’s Drops Down in Fort Worth

Captain D’s announced the opening of its newest franchised location in Fort Worth. Located at 8525 S. Hulen Street, the newly constructed restaurant is the fourth Captain D’s for the market and the 21st overall in Texas.

The new Captain D’s in Fort Worth is owned and operated by Mamun Mehdi, a franchise industry veteran and longtime Arlington resident. Mehdi has more than 25 years of experience in franchise operations with a current portfolio that includes Papa John’s, Dairy Queen, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, Layne’s and 7-Eleven. He has been part of the Fort Worth business community for years, with a 7-Eleven next door to his new Captain D’s and a Dairy Queen a few miles away in Westworth Village.

“The fast food landscape is increasingly competitive, but Captain D’s seafood menu stands out in a crowded marketplace of burgers and chicken,” says Mamun Mehdi. “As a business owner for many years with other franchise concepts, I recognized right away the opportunity to invest in the thriving Captain D’s brand and bring a high-quality dining option to the community. My restaurant team and I look forward to serving our Fort Worth neighbors with this new business.”

Dallas and Fort Worth are key markets for further Captain D’s development, with existing franchisees having already signed multiple agreements to bring six more restaurants to the area. Houston also plays a large role in the brand’s overall franchise growth strategy in Texas. A Captain D’s opened last month in Humble, with nine more slated to open throughout the Houston market starting with Katy next year.

Many of these future Captain D’s in Texas will feature the seafood leader’s newest prototypes designed to cater to demographics and available land while also providing cost-effective development solutions for franchisees. With space coming at a premium in many metropolitan areas like Fort Worth, smaller models like a 22-seater adapt to an increasingly competitive real estate market. Two recent openings in Georgia and Ohio marked the debut of the new Express prototype, a significantly smaller footprint featuring only a drive-thru and walk-up windows for ordering and picking up.

“We’ve invested in developing a variety of restaurant prototypes among other solutions for our franchisees to give them as much flexibility and cost-effective opportunity as possible,” says Brad Reed, chief development officer of Captain D’s. “As we continue to grow our presence in Texas, we want to keep attracting best-in-class operators like Mamun who are looking to expand their expertise and market share with our proven concept.”

The new Fort Worth restaurant features Captain D’s vibrant, coastal design and welcoming atmosphere, serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price. With dining room seating for 22, the restaurant also has drive-thru, carry out, and call-ahead ordering options. Hours of operation are Sunday – Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Call-ahead orders can be placed by calling (817) 744-7276.