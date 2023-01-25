Captain D’s Expanding in Alabama with Foley Opening

Captain D’s announced its ongoing expansion in Alabama with the opening of a franchised location in Foley. The new restaurant is located at 3209 South McKenzie Street and features the brand’s popular double drive-thru format. Marking Captain D’s 71st store in the state, the location signifies the company’s accelerated growth across the Southeast region following openings in Florida, Georgia and Mississippi to end a successful 2022.

Behind Captain D’s latest opening is the chain’s largest multi-unit franchisee, Chris Benner of Trident Holdings, LLC. Benner joined the Captain D’s franchise network in 2015 and has rapidly grown the portfolio of Trident Holdings with his business partner, Tim Stokes. Since beginning to franchise with Captain D’s, the group’s network has expanded to 53 restaurants, 10 percent of the brand’s franchised and corporate owned restaurants. Most of Trident Holdings’ stores are based throughout the Southeast, highlighting how strongly the Captain D’s brand of high-quality seafood at affordable prices resonates with consumers throughout the region.

“Over the last eight years, our team has opened 11 new Captain D’s restaurants, and I couldn’t be prouder to grow our partnership further with this legacy brand. The corporate team has remained consistent in introducing real estate options made for today’s customer, and the double drive-thru is another example of that,” says Benner. “Only minutes away from Alabama’s coastline, Tanger Outlet shopping center and OWA Parks & Resort, the new restaurant in Foley provides the major traffic coming through the city with a convenient place to eat.”

“Captain D’s has sustained consistent growth due to exceptional operators like Chris Benner. He has leveraged his deep understanding of foodservice and business to build a system of Captain D’s restaurants across the Southeast and has showcased to others the promising opportunity our concept provides,” adds Brad Reed, chief development officer of Captain D’s. “The opening in Foley begins 2023 on a strong note, and we are excited to serve the community and its visitors.”

Captain D’s continues to identify markets in the South for further development and has multiple restaurants set to open throughout Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee over the next several months. One of those Georgia locations will be a converted Bojangles, demonstrating Captain D’s expertise in quickly turning existing restaurants into a thriving seafood franchise. Furthermore, as part of its overall growth strategy, Captain D’s is also focusing its efforts on corporate and franchise development in target markets throughout the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic states, including Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The new Foley restaurant features Captain D’s vibrant, coastal design and welcoming atmosphere, serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price. With dining room seating for 22, the restaurant also has double drive-thru, carry out, and call-ahead ordering options. Hours of operation are Sunday – Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Call-ahead orders can be placed by calling (251) 943-2086.