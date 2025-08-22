Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, is making waves with the launch of its new Batter Dipped Shrimp—a first in the company’s history. Known and loved for 55+ years for its famous Hand-Batter Dipped Fish, Captain D’s is now bringing that same golden, crispy expertise to premium shrimp for a limited time.

Starting Aug. 25 through Oct. 26, guests can enjoy the Batter Dipped Shrimp, Fish & Fries Meal—featuring Four Batter Dipped Shrimp, a piece of Captain D’s signature Batter Dipped Fish, and fries or their choice of classic side—all for only $5.99 at participating locations.

The signature batter at Captain D’s is prepared in-house every day. Savory and slightly seasoned, this proprietary blend cooks to a crisp, craveable deliciousness.

“Our guests know and love the flavor and crunch of our Batter Dipped Fish,” said Bindi Menon, Chief Marketing Officer of Captain D’s. “With our new Batter Dipped Shrimp, we’re giving them that same crave-worthy taste in a whole new way, while delivering the unbeatable value that Captain D’s is known for.”

In addition to the $5.99 offer, the all-new, limited-time Batter Dipped Shrimp will be offered on fan-favorite meals like The Sampler and The Ultimate Seafood Platter—perfect for seafood lovers who want a little bit of everything.

The new Batter Dipped Shrimp, Fish & Fries joins Captain D’s $5.99 every day value menu alongside their Classic 2 Pc Fish & Fries and Giant Fish Sandwich & Fries, offering guests another delicious way to enjoy high-quality seafood at an affordable price.