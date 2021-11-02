Captain D’s Opening Franchise in Posen, Illinois

Captain D’s announced the opening of its newest franchised restaurant in Posen, Illinois. Located at 3021 W. 147th St., the Posen location marks the brand’s eighth in the state and first in the greater Chicagoland market, kicking off an aggressive growth pipeline for the region. The Posen Captain D’s is owned and operated by experienced multi-unit operators Tina and Hardik Patel of Sheiva 11, Inc., who joined the brand in 2019 and plan to open multiple locations over the next several years.

“Tina and Hardik Patel excel at store operations and managing their employee teams, and their impressive portfolio and experience in multi-unit ownership showcases they have a deep understanding of what it takes to succeed in the Chicago market,” says Brad Reed, chief development officer for Captain D’s. “Coupled with the strength of our business model and strong sales system-wide, their experience and enthusiasm for our brand ushers in a momentous time for Captain D’s in Chicagoland. As we continue attracting experienced multi-unit franchisees who recognize a great investment opportunity when they see one, Captain D’s ongoing growth is a true testament to the viability of our franchise and our development success.”

With a portfolio that includes three Dunkin’ restaurants and one Subway in the Chicago metro area, the Patels have already set their sights on further expansion in the market, signing a second agreement this year to open two more Captain D’s restaurants in Chicago. The Patels join a rapidly growing list of experienced franchisees who are diversifying their portfolio with Captain D’s, capitalizing on the brand’s strong unit economics and best-in-class support infrastructure.

“Hardik and I look forward to bringing Captain D’s unparalleled guest experience and high-quality seafood at affordable prices to Posen and the Chicago metro area,” says Tina Patel. “We have enjoyed being a part of this business community for the past two decades and are thrilled about this new opportunity in the fast casual seafood space with an innovative brand that prioritizes our success. For any multi-unit operator considering diversifying their portfolio, we highly recommend exploring this brand and tapping into the wealth of potential available through its exceptional franchise model.”

Fueled by Captain D’s continued surge in franchise development, the rapidly growing concept is slated to open multiple additional new restaurants on the heels of its Posen debut and further fuel its Midwest expansion over the next several years. This latest opening is the first of several Captain D’s planned for the Chicago area in the coming years, including a new restaurant in Matteson, Illinois, opening by mid-2022.

The Captain D’s in Posen is open Sunday – Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Call ahead orders can be placed by calling 708-897-0119. The restaurant offers a spacious 22-seater floor plan, featuring the brand’s signature coastal design. Vibrant colors and décor create a fun and welcoming atmosphere where friends and families can come together and enjoy their seafood favorites.

With more than 540 restaurants in 23 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume.