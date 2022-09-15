Captain D’s Opens a Company Location in Brooksville, Florida

Captain D’s announced the opening of its newest company-owned location in Brooksville, Florida. Located at 849 South Broad Street in a former Taco Bell, the Brooksville Captain D’s is the second Hernando County location to open this summer. In June, the brand converted a former Burger King in Spring Hill.

“Florida has traditionally been a very strong market for Captain D’s, but the response we have received from the Spring Hill community has surpassed our expectations. We could not be happier with our momentum there and look forward to doing the same in Brooksville,” says Brad Reed, chief development officer of Captain D’s. “We are seeing a lot of real estate opportunity right now on the west coast of the state, particularly in areas like Ocala and Lakeland, which we have targeted for future development. Captain D’s also has new restaurants already in the pipeline for New Port Richey and Cocoa, so we look forward to capitalizing on these opportunities and growing both our company and franchise locations throughout Florida.”

The new Brooksville restaurant features Captain D’s vibrant, coastal design and welcoming atmosphere, serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price. With dining room seating for 50, the restaurant also has drive-thru, carry out, and call-ahead ordering options. The site was previously a Taco Bell, showcasing Captain D’s successful real estate strategy of converting former restaurant spaces.

“Real estate innovation has been a key priority for us over the past few years, with industry-wide restaurant closures leading to increased conversion opportunities,” adds Reed. “Captain D’s has a turnkey process that has enabled us to capitalize on existing real estate and get new restaurants open with lower construction costs and quick turnarounds.”

Captain D’s in Brooksville is open Sunday – Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Call-ahead orders can be placed by calling 352-932-1090.

Captain D’s has more than 530 restaurants in 23 states.