Captain D's Opens Franchise in Savannah, Georgia

Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, continues growth in Georgia with the debut of its newest franchised location in Savannah. The new Captain D’s is in a space formerly occupied by Bojangles. This is the 12th Georgia location for Chris Benner and Tim Stokes of Trident Holdings, LLC, who are Captain D’s largest franchisees with 10 percent of the brand’s restaurants.

“We now have 54 Captain D’s restaurants across eight Southeastern states and are thrilled to keep growing with this brand’s flexible prototypes and real estate conversion opportunities,” says Benner. “When we acquired the nearby Pooler, Georgia, location in 2020, we set our sights on developing further in this region and bringing Captain D’s back to Savannah. “Our quality team of over 40 local employees and managers can’t wait to welcome in the community with speedy service, gracious hospitality and, of course, delicious seafood.”

It's important to Benner and Stokes to give back while also celebrating this grand opening with the community and restaurant team. To do that, they are hosting a fundraiser for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization that provides mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and builds specially-adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Captain D’s in Savannah will match all donations made by customers April 26-30.

Located at 29 West Derenne Avenue, the new Savannah restaurant features Captain D’s vibrant, coastal design and welcoming atmosphere, serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price. With spacious dining room seating for 48, the restaurant also has carry-out and call-ahead ordering options, as well as a drive-thru equipped with state-of-the-art technology for efficiency and speed. Hours of operation are Sunday – Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Call-ahead orders can be placed by calling 912-999-7114.

With more than 530 restaurants in 23 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The brand remains focused on corporate and franchise development in target markets throughout the South, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic states, including Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The company is currently seeking single and multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid expansion.