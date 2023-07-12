Captain D's Opens Franchised Location in Katy, Texas

Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced the opening of its newest franchised location in Katy, Texas. Conveniently located at 5902 North Fry Road, the newly constructed restaurant features a double drive-thru and a spacious 44-seat dining room.

Business partners Irfan Ibrahim and Salman Iqbal of Checkout Food Stores own the new Captain D’s in Katy, along with Uzair Ibrahim, development president and Furqan Ibrahim, director of operations. After signing a development agreement with Captain D’s to open 10 new locations of the seafood brand in the greater Houston area, the group debuted their first restaurant last November in Humble. They also own over 41 convenience stores throughout South Texas and Western Louisiana.

“Our team invested in Captain D’s because we saw a lot of opportunity and growth for the brand in the Houston metro. The seafood menu offers something different from the typical fast food choices, and the quality is superior,” says Furqan Ibrahim, who will oversee the daily operations of the new restaurant. “With over 30 years of experience operating convenience stores, Irfan and Salman understand the importance of welcoming guests with an inviting atmosphere. Our first Captain D’s in Humble has already become a favorite in the community, and we look forward to serving new fans in Katy.”

Captain D’s continues to expand its footprint in Texas as part of the brand’s overall franchise growth strategy. There are 21 locations now open and operating throughout the state, and two more are on tap in the coming months for Cedar Hill and Euless. In addition to developing 10 locations throughout Houston with the Checkout Food Stores group, agreements have been signed with other existing franchise owners for six more restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“We are thrilled to be developing new restaurants with established operators like Irfan and Salman who are attracted to our unique proposition in seafood, strong unit economics and proven record of success,” says Brad Reed, chief development officer of Captain D’s. “Captain D’s has a rich history in Texas, with many new and legacy operators who are deeply ingrained in their communities and share our enthusiasm and commitment to providing an exceptional dining experience.”

Located at 5902 North Fry Road, the new Katy restaurant features Captain D’s vibrant, coastal design and welcoming atmosphere, serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price. With dining room seating for 44, the restaurant also has double drive-thru, carry out, and call-ahead ordering options. Hours of operation are Sunday – Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Call-ahead orders can be placed by calling 346-552-7863.

Captain D’s has continued to experience a surge in franchise development and new restaurant openings over the past several years in states such as Ohio, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas. The new locations feature Captain D’s popular Express, 22- and 44-seat designs and a double drive-thru, which boasts shortened wait times and increased efficiency. Captain D’s is also successfully converting vacant restaurant properties, with three cost-effective conversions recently completed in Georgia markets and more on the way.

With more than 530 restaurants in 23 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking single and multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid expansion.