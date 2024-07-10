Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced its newest opening in Euless, Texas, marking a significant milestone as the brand debuts its closest location yet to the heart of metro Dallas. The new Captain D’s is at 121 Airport Freeway, in JAMS Shopping Center. As the 12th location for the brand in the Greater Dallas Area and 21st in Texas, Captain D’s in Euless is owned and operated by local businessman Jewel Chowdhury, who also owns the adjacent retail center.

“This grand opening sets the tone for a robust start to 2024 for Captain D’s, and we are thrilled to forge ahead with Jewel’s entrepreneurial spirit raising our profile in the Dallas area,” said Brad Reed, chief development officer of Captain D’s. “His decision to capitalize on Captain D’s flexible prototypes with our 22-seat model reflects his understanding of the needs of the Euless community. He’s able to offer a spacious dining room and a convenient drive-thru for to-go orders, and he’s developed on property and alongside multiple businesses he already owns. That forward-thinking approach offset his costs and highlights his business acumen.”

Born and raised in Bangladesh, Chowdhury is now a proud U.S. citizen residing in Frisco with his wife and two children, He has been an integral part of the Texas business landscape for over two decades, starting out as an information technology professional. Fifteen years ago, he embarked on a diverse entrepreneurial path, investing in gas stations, convenience stores, a food mart, and a Golden Chick franchise, as well as founding a real estate development company. With over 85 total employees now under his stewardship, Chowdhury has a proven commitment to business excellence and community engagement. He demonstrates a remarkable ability to navigate various sectors successfully, and as a seasoned franchise owner, his decision to invest with this brand underscores the strength and appeal of Captain D’s.

“I was initially introduced to the unparalleled quality and popularity of Captain D’s by a close friend and fellow franchisee. While I had knowledge of various franchise brands, my in-depth research led me to the firm belief that Captain D’s was the perfect match for my vision,” said Jewel Chowdhury, owner of the new Captain D’s in Euless. “Opening this restaurant in Euless is an exciting step in expanding my business portfolio, and I am confident that the community will embrace Captain D’s delicious seafood menu.”

Located at 121 Airport Freeway, Suite 100, the new Euless restaurant features Captain D’s vibrant, coastal design and welcoming atmosphere, serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price. With dining room seating for 22, the restaurant also has carry-out and call-ahead ordering options, as well as a drive-thru equipped with state-of-the-art technology for efficiency and speed. Hours of operation are Sunday – Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m, and Friday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Call-ahead orders can be placed by calling (682) 503 – 4216.

With more than 530 restaurants in 23 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-314-4819.