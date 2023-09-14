Captain D's Opens Inside Former KFC in Moss Point, Mississippi

Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, is continuing its successful real estate strategy of converting former restaurant spaces into a thriving seafood franchise with its newest opening in Moss Point, Mississippi. The new Captain D’s is in a space formerly occupied by KFC at 6600 MS-63 North and features a spacious dining room and convenient drive-thru. This is the 12th Mississippi location for Chris Benner and Tim Stokes of Trident Holdings, LLC, who opened in nearby Gulfport last October. They are the brand’s largest franchisees with 55 total restaurants across eight Southeastern states.

The duo has a history of reviving vacant properties with Captain D’s; their most recent project was converting a Bojangles in Savannah, Georgia, this past April. Identifying prime sites in markets like Moss Point has become a key strategy for Benner and Stokes, who are able to save significantly on start-up costs and get up and running faster to serve their guests.

“Moss Point was a natural choice for us to try to find a home for a new Captain D’s because of the tremendous response our Gulfport restaurant has received from the community,” says Chris Benner. “We were thrilled to find this existing restaurant building for sale in Moss Point and be able to transform it in less than 60 days. We have a team of over 40 crewmembers and managers ready to serve delicious broiled and fried seafood with a large array of sides to the wonderful people of Moss Point and Pascagoula.”

It's important to Benner and Stokes to give back while also celebrating this grand opening with the community. To do that, they are hosting a fundraiser for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, an organization that provides mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and builds specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. Captain D’s in Moss Point will match all donations made by customers during the week of Sept. 11th.

Located at 6600 MS-63 North, the new Moss Point restaurant features Captain D’s vibrant, coastal design and welcoming atmosphere, serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price. With spacious dining room seating for 40, the restaurant also has carry-out and call-ahead ordering options, as well as a drive-thru equipped with state-of-the-art technology for efficiency and speed. Hours of operation are Sunday – Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Call-ahead orders can be placed by calling 228-285-5950.

With more than 530 restaurants in 23 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The brand remains focused on corporate and franchise development in target markets throughout the South, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic states, including Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The company is currently seeking single and multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid expansion.