Captain D’s Opens Latest Franchise Store in Milwaukee

Captain D’s announced the opening of its newest franchised location in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Located at 7320 Good Hope Road, the new restaurant emphasizes Captain D’s accelerated franchise development plans for the Midwest as the brand is set to open multiple locations across the region in the coming years.

Captain D’s in Milwaukee is owned and operated by restaurant industry veteran Rajiv Lala of Captains of Chicagoland, LLC. A seasoned franchisee with a wealth of experience, Lala has over 100 restaurants across the Midwest with nationally recognized franchise brands, including Dunkin’, Wingstop and Baskin- Robbins. In addition to his first Captain D’s in Milwaukee, Lala will be opening a second location in Matteson, Illinois, later this year.

“Seafood occupies a unique niche in the foodservice industry, and Captain D’s is the clear leader in the segment. This made diversifying our fast casual portfolio an easy decision, creating an opportunity for us to grow our market share with a complementary brand that has a proven track record of success,” says Lala. “Operating multiple businesses in the Midwest over the past several years, we see immense potential for Captain D’s in Milwaukee and look forward to continued growth throughout the region.”

The new Milwaukee location features Captain D’s vibrant, coastal design and welcoming atmosphere, serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price. With dining room seating for 62, the restaurant also has drive-thru, carry out, and call-ahead ordering options.

“Having a phenomenal multi-unit operator like Rajiv Lala join the Captain D’s franchisee network is a true testament to our brand’s position as one of the strongest franchising opportunities available in the fast casual segment today,” says Brad Reed, chief development officer of Captain D’s. “We’ve prioritized the investment in our company’s operations and systems to ensure our franchisees receive a premier level of support. This has rewarded us with a strong system made up of passionate operators who are dedicated to the brand’s growth.”

Captain D’s has continued to identify Wisconsin and other Midwest states as key markets for company and franchise expansion. In addition to several openings over the past couple of years in states like Illinois, Michigan and Missouri, Captain D’s is debuting its first Express prototype in Whitehall, Ohio, later this summer. At 970-square feet, the new restaurant design has a drive-thru and walk-up window, but no dining room, and features a newly designed kitchen that assists with quicker cook times and faster drive-thru times. Captain D’s is leveraging its wide variety of flexible real estate options to also expand its footprint across existing territories in Florida and Texas, such as the Greater Houston and Dallas/Fort Worth markets.

The Captain D’s in Milwaukee is open Sunday – Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Call-ahead orders can be placed by calling 262-230-2278.

With more than 530 restaurants in 23 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking single and multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid expansion.