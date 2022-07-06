Captain D’s Opens New Corporate Store in Spring Hill, Florida

Captain D’s announced the opening of its newest company-owned location in Spring Hill, Florida. Located at 2096 Mariner Blvd., the Spring Hill restaurant is the first of several Florida locations the brand plans to develop in the coming months. A Brooksville opening is on tap later this summer, and new restaurants are in the pipeline for New Port Richey and Cocoa as well. This is Captain D’s 34th location overall in the state and the first in the Spring Hill market.

“Captain D’s has a history of successful growth throughout Florida, and this year will be no exception,” says Brad Reed, chief development officer of Captain D’s. “We have accelerated development plans for Florida as we continue to develop corporate locations alongside our franchisees, showing equal investment within new and existing territories. We are thrilled to be in the Spring Hill market and look forward to serving the community.”

The new Spring Hill restaurant features Captain D’s vibrant, coastal design and welcoming atmosphere, serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price. With dining room seating for 18, the restaurant also has drive-thru, carry out, and call-ahead ordering options. The site was previously a Burger King, showcasing Captain D’s successful real estate strategy of converting former restaurant spaces.

“Real estate innovation has been a key priority for us over the past few years, with industry-wide restaurant closures leading to increased conversion opportunities,” adds Reed. “Captain D’s has a turnkey process that has enabled us to capitalize on existing real estate and get new restaurants open with lower construction costs and quick turnarounds.”

The brand’s approach has led to other successful conversions this year, such as a Bojangles in Elberton, Georgia, in March and the future conversion of a Taco Bell in Brooksville slated for a September opening. Captain D’s continues to identify Florida as a prime market for franchise development and is targeting key areas like Ocala and Lakeland for future development.

Since launching its development strategy for Florida, Captain D’s has experienced tremendous success growing its footprint in key markets throughout the state, including new restaurant openings in Pensacola, Palatka and Union Park over the last two years. The brand’s unique proposition in the fast casual segment coupled with the quality of product and reasonable prices continues to attract best-in-class restaurant operators