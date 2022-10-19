Captain D’s Opens New Franchise in Gulfport, Mississippi

Captain D’s announced the opening of its newest franchised location in Gulfport, Mississippi. Located at 11487 US-49, this is the first Captain D’s for Gulfport and the brand’s 30th restaurant in Mississippi. The site was previously a Church’s Chicken and showcases Captain D’s successful real estate strategy of converting former restaurant spaces into a thriving seafood franchise.

Leading the latest conversion is veteran multi-unit franchisee Chris Benner of Trident Holdings, LLC. Benner and his business partner, Tim Stokes, joined Captain D’s in 2015 and have become the largest operators in the brand’s franchise network with a total of 47 restaurants in their portfolio. Focused on expansion in the Southeast, Benner opened an additional Captain D’s restaurant earlier this year in Georgia and has another planned before the end of the year in Alabama.

“Captain D’s has been very supportive of our growth, providing the expertise we need to expand into new markets like Gulfport,” says Benner. “With flexible prototype options to choose from and the ability to convert existing restaurant sites like this one, we’ve been able to scale quickly. The brand also provides excellent training resources, so our restaurant teams are always well-prepared to open our doors and become part of the community. Our guests love our food and hospitality, and we love serving them. We can’t wait to meet our new neighbors in Gulfport.”

The new restaurant features Captain D’s vibrant, coastal design and welcoming atmosphere, serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price. With dining room seating for 55, the restaurant also has drive-thru, carry out, and call-ahead ordering options. Hours of operation are Sunday – Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Call-ahead orders can be placed by calling 228-678-2430.

“Our expansion into new markets like Gulfport is a reflection of Chris Benner and other best-in-class operators who show commitment to our brand and their communities,” says Brad Reed, chief development officer of Captain D’s. “We’re proud that seasoned teams like Trident Holdings continue to invest in our concept and recognize the immense opportunity afforded by Captain D’s unique positioning within the fast casual segment. From market-smart prototypes that ease operations to offering royalty incentives that drive profitability, we continue to work on offering our franchisees more and more opportunities to thrive.”

Captain D’s has leveraged its proficiency in restaurant conversions to offer a speedier turnaround time and lower construction costs, accelerating its nationwide expansion with both existing and prospective franchisees. The chain’s approach has led to several successful conversions since the beginning of the year, including a Burger King in Spring Hill, Florida, a Bojangles in Elberton, Georgia, and a Taco Bell in Brooksville, Florida.