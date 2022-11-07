Captain D's Opens New Franchise in Warner Robins, Georgia

Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest franchised location in Warner Robins, Georgia. Conveniently located at 3004 Russell Parkway, the restaurant is joining a popular retail corridor across the street from Walmart and a few miles from Buc-ee’s. This opening is the second Captain D’s for Warner Robins and marks the 107th location in Georgia, a testament to the brand’s long-standing success in the Peach State.

Local business owner Victor Patel is behind the company’s latest franchise expansion in Warner Robins. Patel has owned and operated Cochran Inn & Suites since he moved to the city in 2016 to be closer to his extended family. Additionally, he invested in the Cochran Captain D’s and has been helping lead those day-to-day operations since 2020. Graduating college with a degree in Information Technology, Victor leverages his technology and business expertise to better serve his guests.

“Warner Robins has been a wonderful place to do business over the last six years, and opening a Captain D’s is a great opportunity to provide the community with a much-needed dining option outside of the usual burger and chicken choices,” says Victor Patel. “As a first-time restaurant franchisee, I wanted to invest in a concept that stands out from all other brands across the fast casual industry. Captain D’s answered that call by offering a versatile mix of grilled and fried seafood that’s in line with consumer preferences, all while keeping kitchen operations simple for our restaurant team so they can focus on excellent customer service.”

The new restaurant features Captain D’s vibrant, coastal design and welcoming atmosphere, serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price. Local promotions include discounted meals for seniors every Wednesday and Sunday. With dining room seating for 44, the restaurant also has drive-thru, carry out, and call-ahead ordering options. Hours of operation are Sunday – Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Call-ahead orders can be placed by calling 478-953-9412.

“When Victor became involved in running the successful Cochran location and experienced the benefits of being in a category of one with no direct competition, opening his own Captain D’s in Warner Robins became a natural next step,” says Brad Reed, chief development officer of Captain D’s. “After seeing his attention to food quality and customer experience, we are very confident in Victor and look forward to seeing him grow with the brand.”

The Warner Robins opening is the latest in a string of high-profile developments this year for Captain D’s, including a 10-unit franchise agreement signed in Memphis, Tennessee, and openings in Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Wisconsin and Ohio. Two recent openings marked the debut of the new Express prototype, a significantly smaller footprint featuring only a drive-thru and walk-up windows for ordering and picking up. The brand remains focused on corporate and franchise development in target markets throughout the South, Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic states, including Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

With more than 530 restaurants in 23 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking single and multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid expansion.