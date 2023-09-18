Captain D's Opens New Restaurant in Cedar Hill, Texas

Captain D’s announced the opening of its newest restaurant in Cedar Hill, Texas. Located within the Dallas market at 522 East Beltline Road in Cedar Hill, the restaurant is owned and operated by esteemed multi-unit Golden Chick franchisee Joseph Omobogie. The new location is Captain D’s 21st store in the state, signifying the company’s accelerated growth across Texas and a momentous step for Omobogie as he ventures into new culinary territory.

"Diversifying my portfolio with a second brand is a decision I've meticulously thought through,” says Joseph Omobogie. “After a thorough analysis, I pinpointed Captain D's as the ideal addition. The restaurant's menu and value proposition stood out to me. The array of seafood options presented by Captain D's, alongside its unwavering dedication to serving top-notch meals, perfectly aligns with my vision of creating unforgettable dining moments for my customers."

A well-established figure in franchising and no stranger to the restaurant industry, Omobogie currently operates 14 Golden Chick locations throughout the state of Texas. As a franchisee of over two decades, his story is one of resilience and hard work, having immigrated to the United States from Nigeria in 1990. His fondness for Captain D's dates back to his early days in the U.S. when the restaurant quickly became one of his favorites. Now, Joseph is not just a patron, but a franchisee, poised to introduce the beloved seafood flavors of Captain D's to his Dallas neighbors in the Cedar Hill community. Furthermore, he has already set his sights on bringing Captain D's to Corsicana in late 2024, demonstrating his unwavering confidence in the brand's potential to win the hearts and palates of multiple Texas communities.

“Joseph's track record in the restaurant franchising industry speaks volumes about his entrepreneurial prowess and dedication, and we are pleased to welcome him to the Captain D’s family,” says Brad Reed, Chief Development Officer of Captain D’s. “Cedar Hill is in for a treat as he brings his passion for quality and commitment to excellence to our newest location."

The new Cedar Hill restaurant features Captain D’s vibrant, coastal design and welcoming atmosphere, serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price. With spacious dining room seating for 30, the restaurant also has drive-thru, carry-out, and call-ahead ordering options. Hours of operation are Sunday – Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Call-ahead orders can be placed by calling 469-454-6553.

With more than 530 restaurants in 23 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking single and multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid expansion.