Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast-casual seafood restaurant, is proud to announce the Grand Opening of its newest location in Arlington, Texas, on Monday, November 3, 2025, at 1750 North Bardin Road, Suite 100, conveniently located off Collins Road and I-20 in South Arlington.

The newly built end cap restaurant with drive-thru walk-out doors –a first-of-its-kind design for Captain D’s – is 1,822-square-foot with a 34-seat dining room. The location will employ approximately 50 local team members and will be led by longtime franchise owner Lisa Starnes, who has been part of the Captain D’s family for more than 31 years. This marks her eighth Captain D’s location and her first new store opening in 15 years.

Grand Opening Week Events

Opening Day – Monday, November 3:

The first 50 guests will receive a free dinner platter and drink. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.

Grand Opening Celebration – Wednesday, November 5:

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 11:00 a.m. including state and local dignitaries

Guests can enjoy:

A $6.99 Two-Piece Fish Dinner Combo (To-Go only)

(To-Go only) Captain D’s swag (while supplies last)

(while supplies last) Photo ops with the Captain D’s backdrop for social media

“After 31 years with Captain D’s, I’m more excited than ever to open a new restaurant,” said Lisa Starnes, franchise owner and CEO of Starnes Holdings, Inc. “Arlington is a vibrant, fast-growing community, and I’m proud to bring Captain D’s high quality seafood and friendly service to this area. Our team has worked hard to make this opening special, and we can’t wait to welcome our guests.”

Community Partnership: Mission Arlington

As part of its ongoing commitment to community involvement, Captain D’s Arlington will partner with Mission Arlington, a local nonprofit organization that unites individuals, families, businesses, and community groups to serve and uplift local residents.

Dine to Donate

The Grand Opening celebrations continue as the restaurant hosts a “Dine to Donate” day on Wednesday, November 12, when 15% of all sales will benefit Mission Arlington.

“Giving back is at the heart of who we are,” added Starnes. “We’re thrilled to support Mission Arlington and the amazing work they do to make a difference right here in our community.”

Brad Reed, Chief Development Officer for Captain D’s, praised Starnes’ continued leadership and passion for the brand and serving her community.

“Lisa has been an incredible ambassador for Captain D’s for more than three decades,” said Reed. “Her success and commitment to quality, service, and community are exactly what make our brand so strong. We’re thrilled to see her open this innovative new location in Arlington.”

The new Arlington restaurant will be open during standard Captain D’s hours and offers convenient dine-in, drive-thru, and takeout service.

With more than 530 restaurants in 23 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-314-4819.