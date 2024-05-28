Captain D’s, the nation’s leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced the signing of a 26-store franchise development agreement. This agreement will bring Captain D’s restaurants to St. Louis, Indianapolis, and North Carolina over the next several years led by experienced multi-brand franchisees Keith Johnson and Kevin Davis of Amazing Food Concepts. The business partners also acquired and currently operate 15 Captain D’s in the St. Louis-area and Illinois.

“We are pleased to welcome Keith and Kevin to the Captain D’s team. They have a proven history of success across their prior endeavors and are sure to be an asset to our brand as we grow throughout new and existing markets,” says Brad Reed, chief development officer of Captain D’s. “Our partnership with the duo marks a tremendous milestone for the brand as our largest development agreement to date. From day one, it was clear Keith and Kevin have a real passion for the brand and we are confident Captain D’s flexible prototypes and quality seafood offerings will be a wonderful addition to their portfolios.”

Keith and Kevin are seasoned multi-unit operators with over 40 years of restaurant experience. Between them, they have opened over 200 fast-food restaurants including Dunkin Donuts, Papa Johns, Popeyes, Subway, and Qdoba, receiving recognition and success with each brand.

“Captain D’s has been a leader in the fast casual seafood space for over fifty years. Throughout our meetings with Captain D’s leadership team, it was evident that not only does the brand have a well-established and rich history, but it also has a strong culture that we felt would complement our organization’s growth,” says Keith Johnson of Amazing Food Concepts. “We are confident that our franchise development experience coupled with Captain D’s industry leadership will continue to build on the brand’s reputation of providing exceptional service and high-quality seafood to customers nationwide.”

Captain D’s market-smart real estate prototypes are attracting both new and existing multi-unit and multi-concept franchisees. The brand’s offerings include highly efficient double drive-thrus, smaller footprints and cost-effective conversion opportunities.

With more than 530 restaurants in 23 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking single- and multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid expansion.