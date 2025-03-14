Captain D’s, the U.S.’s leading fast-casual seafood restaurant, announced its partnership with CD’s Holdings as the ownership group bringing Captain D’s signature seafood offerings to the UK and other European countries. A recent 20-unit master franchise agreement for the United Kingdom — Captain D’s first venture into Europe — is moving quickly with the first location set to open in Kent in August 2025. Restaurants will open in Sussex and Hampshire soon after.

The principals of CD’s Holdings are seasoned entrepreneurs with experience in the restaurant business, as well as other ventures, including security companies and accountancy firms in the UK.

“We have been looking for the right brand to introduce to the UK market, which is exciting and healthy,” said Naveed Chattha, Operations Director of CDs Holdings. “There is a large fish and chips market in the UK, but no one has tried to apply discipline, standards, and quality to such a level here before. With our experience, we feel Captain D’s is the right choice.”

Captain D’s brings a unique flavor to the local fish and chips market and offers international franchisees the structure and support needed for success in their local markets. CD’s Holdings will open the first locations around London, and the brand is currently looking for more multi-unit franchisees to open additional locations in the UK.

“This is an exciting time in the growth of our brand,” said Hair Parra, Senior Vice President of International Operations and Development for Captain D’s. “Our master franchisees are committed to making a sustainable impact in the UK, and we are committed to working alongside them and offering new opportunities to other entrepreneurs as we expand into new international markets.”

By entering the UK, Captain D’s is advancing its vision to become a global brand and introduce its quality seafood and hospitality to seafood lovers around the world. With its versatile seafood and chicken menu that is sensitive to cultural tastes, it resonates with a wide variety of guests and is uniquely positioned for success in the UK and other international markets.

With more than 530 restaurants in 23 states, Captain D’s is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking master franchisees and multi-unit operators to join in the brand’s rapid international expansion, with a focus on Canada, Central and Latin America, the Caribbean, Spain, the Philippines, Singapore and Indonesia.