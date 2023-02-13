The Cardi B and Offset Meal is Coming to McDonald's for Valentine's Day

In honor of the season of love, McDonald’s is serving up the first celebrity duo meal with lifelong McDonald’s fans—Cardi B and Offset—that's perfect for sharing with your plus one, your situationship, your best friend, or anyone in between. Starting February 14, fans can pull up to participating restaurants nationwide to get the Cardi B & Offset Meal, which includes each of their go-to menu items plus their favorites to split on date night:

Cardi B’s classic McDonald’s Cheeseburger, paired with tangy BBQ sauce and a Large Coca-Cola;

Offset’s Quarter Pounder with Cheese and a Large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst;

And to share, a Large order of World Famous Fries and a hot, flakey Apple Pie.

“Let me tell you, McDonald’s is date night done right,” says Offset. “It doesn’t have to be all boujee. Get your date, grab some good food, and have fun, that’s it.”

“Whether it’s going for a date night or grabbing a bite after late-night studio sessions… I’m always asking Offset to take me to McDonald’s,” adds Cardi B. “And now, Offset and I have a meal named after us! I want all my fans to try it – especially with that BBQ sauce.”

The Cardi B & Offset Meal items will be served in fun packaging inspired by the season of love that features a throwback Valentine’s Day card that will have fans asking to share a meal with their special someone.