Caribou Coffee Brings Back Pumpkin in a Big Way

Caribou Coffee, a global premium coffeehouse and Panera Brands company, announced one of the most highly anticipated flavors of the season with the return of pumpkin. Starting Thursday, August 24, guests can pick their perfect pumpkin drink with an extensive menu of 15 different handcrafted beverages to choose from. From the newest addition to our Espresso Shaker line up, the new Pumpkin Espresso Shaker to the Pumpkin Iced Crafted Press, to the guest-favorite Pumpkin White Mocha, there are endless options to fill your cup.

After the successful launch of Caribou Coffee’s Espresso Shakers with Oatmilk, previously announced this past March, the new Pumpkin Espresso Shaker is the latest to join three other flavors including caramel, vanilla and white chocolate. Each Espresso Shaker combines espresso with real pumpkin purée, caramel, vanilla flavor, or white chocolate. The instant chilling during shaking speeds up dilution and results in a smoother, more balanced flavor and beverage.

Caribou Coffee is committed to serving customers quality products that they can feel good about even when indulging in seasonal offerings. Like all handcrafted beverages at Caribou, each delicious drink on the fall menu lineup is made using only premium ingredients like real pumpkin purée and is made without any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives.

“Pumpkin is one of the most highly anticipated seasonal flavors in the industry and we’re ecstatic to welcome guests to fall with our extensive pumpkin menu,” says Matt Reiter, senior vice president of product and procurement. “With a wide variety of menu items and endless customizations, there is something for everyone to enjoy this fall season whether they want their pumpkin shaken, iced, blended, hot or with nitro cold press.”

Caribou Coffee’s fall menu includes:

Pumpkin Espresso Shaker – Real pumpkin purée and fresh espresso shaken with ice and topped with a splash of oatmilk.

Pumpkin Latte – Real pumpkin purée with espresso and steamed milk; topped with ground nutmeg.

Iced Pumpkin Latte – Real pumpkin purée with espresso and milk; topped with ground nutmeg.

Nitro Pumpkin Latte – Nitro cold press with milk and real pumpkin purée; topped with espresso whipped cream.

Pumpkin White Mocha – White chocolate melted into steamed milk and combined with espresso and real pumpkin purée; topped with whipped cream and white chocolate chips.

Iced Pumpkin White Mocha – White chocolate, espresso, milk and real pumpkin purée; served over ice.

Pumpkin White Mocha Cooler – Coffee blended with ice, white chocolate and real pumpkin purée; topped with whipped cream and white chocolate drizzle.

Nitro Pumpkin White Mocha – Nitro cold press with milk, white chocolate and real pumpkin purée; topped with espresso whipped cream.

Pumpkin Chai – Chai tea latte made with real pumpkin purée; topped with ground nutmeg.

Iced Pumpkin Chai – Iced chai tea latte made with real pumpkin purée.

Blended Pumpkin Chai – Chia tea blended with ice, milk and real pumpkin purée.

Pumpkin Hot Crafted Press – Cold-brewed coffee steamed with a splash of milk, real sugar and a hint of real pumpkin purée.

Pumpkin Iced Crafted Press – Cold-brewed coffee with a splash of milk, real sugar and a hint of real pumpkin purée.

Pumpkin Blended Crafted Press – Cold-brewed coffee blended with ice, a splash of milk, real sugar and a hint of real pumpkin purée.

Pumpkin Cooler – Coffee blended with ice and real pumpkin purée; topped with whipped cream and ground nutmeg.

Pumpkin Cake Pop – Pumpkin flavored cake pop dipped pumpkin in white chocolate glaze.

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin – Pumpkin spice muffin filled with cream cheese icing.

Caribou Coffee fans can also brew pumpkin at home by purchasing the limited-time Pumpkin Love ground bagged coffee, available nationwide at select Target stores and Target online. With notes of fresh pumpkin, warm spices, and sweet whipped cream, Pumpkin Love is the perfect medium roast for the season and is made with 100 percent Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee to ensure that Caribou’s high-quality experience translates even when enjoyed at home.

Caribou Perks members have various options to order and pick up their favorite fall drinks, including ordering and paying ahead through the Caribou Coffee app to earn points for in-store, drive-thru, curbside pickup, and the newly launched delivery option. Caribou Perks members who order ahead on the Caribou Coffee app can also benefit by getting non-dairy milk customizations options for no additional charge. The mobile app allows guests to save favorite customizable drinks and frequently visited stores, share rewards with friends, and redeem points or rewards online and in the coffeehouse.