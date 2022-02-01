Caribou Coffee Creates New Blend in Partnership with Make-A-Wish Foundation

Caribou Coffee, a national premium coffeehouse and Panera Brands portfolio concept, announced it has launched its newest ground coffee, Wish Blend, in partnership with Make-A-Wish Foundation to raise funds and deliver hope and joy to children across the nation battling critical illnesses. Available exclusively at Target.com and select Target locations nationwide, Caribou Coffee will donate $1 from each bag of Wish Blend sold now through December 31, 2022.

"Through the collaborative efforts between Caribou, Make-A-Wish Foundation and Target, we're incredibly honored to have the opportunity to make a significant contribution in granting life-changing wishes for children in need," says John Butcher, president and CEO of Caribou Coffee. "This partnership and coffee blend were crafted with Caribou's brand purpose in mind, to create day-making experiences that spark a chain reaction of good. Caribou guests will be pleased to know their Wish Blend purchase at Target will help to create meaningful moments for so many children."

Developed as a limited-edition, light roast blend, Caribou Coffee's Wish Blend is available in 10-ounce packages for $8.99. This blend is not available in Caribou Coffee coffeehouses, which are primarily located in the upper Midwest. Caribou Coffee has a strong presence in grocery and other retail locations nationwide, offering this blend exclusively in select Target stores and online at Target.com. Caribou guests who might not live near a coffeehouse are invited to help support Make-A-Wish Foundation's mission to grant life-changing wishes for children battling life-threatening medical conditions by purchasing this exceptional blend.

"At Make-A-Wish, we've always been fueled by members of the community who donate their time and money to grant wishes that help kids feel better, and sometimes even, get better," says Richard K. Davis, president and CEO at Make-A-Wish America. "This new partnership with Caribou exemplifies the power of community as it stemmed from friends with connections to both Caribou and Make-A-Wish who saw an opportunity for the two brands to align. The end result is a multi-year program that allows Caribou Coffee drinkers to help grant life-changing wishes, and in doing so, become part of the ever-growing Make-A-Wish community."