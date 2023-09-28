Caribou Coffee Inks Partnership Deal with NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Caribou Coffee today announced a new partnership ahead of the team’s preseason games in Abu Dhabi which will be played in early October.

The beloved hometown coffee company has more than 750 coffeehouses worldwide, including nearly 70 franchise locations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) alone. Earlier this year, Caribou announced the signing of several multi-unit development agreements to franchise more than 300 new locations in the U.S. and expects to sign similar development agreements internationally in the coming years. The partnership looks to capitalize on the NBA’s global popularity and Caribou’s growing international footprint.

The multi-year agreement includes international marketing rights and branded behind-the-scenes content, inclusive of a team visit to Caribou’s newest UAE location. In addition, the partnership will extend back to Minnesota with authentic content integration throughout the season and purpose-driven activation in support of select community initiatives.

“We are excited to partner with Caribou Coffee, an iconic Minnesota brand,” says Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx CEO Ethan Casson. “As the league continues its global expansion, we have a unique opportunity to connect NBA fans to Minnesota partners like Caribou Coffee. We look forward to Timberwolves fans enjoying Caribou Coffee around the world.”

"Caribou Coffee strives to partner with organizations who share in our purpose to create day-making experiences for guests, fans, and our hometown communities,” says John Butcher, President and CEO of Caribou Coffee. “We are excited to embark on this new partnership with the Timberwolves as our organizations also share in a commitment to growing our global reach and impact.”

The Wolves and Dallas Mavericks are scheduled to play two preseason games on Thursday, Oct. 5 and Saturday, Oct. 7 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.