Coffee shops are often hailed as the perfect first date destination, but this summer, Caribou Coffee is taking it a step further. In celebration of its new iced drink menu created with its Gen Z guests in mind, the premium coffeehouse brand is set to premier a new dating show on TikTok that will attempt to spark connection between young singles looking for love (or at least a summer fling).

Caribou announced that comedian and reality TV star Hannah Berner will serve as the host of the six-episode series, “Dream Date: A Sip At Love.”

Berner, best known for her comedy and podcasts, Giggly Squad and Berner Phone, was selected as the host based on her ability to get people of all backgrounds to open up, laugh a little, and spark genuine conversation and connection while embracing their true authentic selves.

“I don’t know what I love more – a good energy drink or forcing two strangers to answer personal questions,” says Berner. “So, when Caribou approached me with their idea for Dream Date (and the promise of unlimited Blue Raspberry Energy drinks), I knew it was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. We had so much fun with this match-making experiment, and I can’t wait for everyone to tune in and get inspired to search for their own sipsuationship at Caribou this summer.”

Each short-form episode will feature two contestants in a speed-date-style setting with Berner at the helm to help determine if it’s a dreamy match or a real pass. Caribou also released today the trailer for the series, which can be viewed on Caribou’s TikTok channel now. The contestants on the show were selected during a casting call earlier this summer that was held in Minneapolis, Minn., where Caribou is headquartered.

“We really wanted to shake it up this summer, and after lots of conversations with our Gen Z guests, we concluded that they love four things: energy drinks, Fruit Shakers, afternoon treats…and dating shows. What better way to connect with this important audience through a TikTok dating show than with the beloved Hannah Berner,” says Caribou Coffee Chief Brand & Marketing Officer, Erin Newkirk. “Caribou is already known for being a place of community – a familiar spot where people feel at home while making new connections or catching up with lifelong friends. We can’t wait to help spark even more relationships this summer.”

Guests who frequent Caribou will recognize the drinks featured on the show from the brand’s latest drink menu innovations, which include both Fruit Shakers and Energy drinks. The new, permanent iced beverage line that launched in early May boasts 11 options made with fruit-forward flavors that make for the perfect first date drink.

Fruit Shakers are expertly crafted with real ingredients. These shaken, caffeine-free beverages combine real fruit and fruit juices with coconutmilk to provide a creamy texture that enhances the flavors. Fruit Shakers are available in three flavors: Strawberry, Peach and Berry Punch.

For guests looking for a bolder beverage, Caribou’s Energy drinks come in four fun, fizzy flavors and a caffeine boost to help supercharge the summer. The Blue Raspberry, Strawberry Pineapple, Peach Mango and Pomegranate Acai options can also be customized with a lemonade base to switch-up the taste without losing the caffeine.

All of Caribou’s handcrafted drinks are clean label, meaning there are no artificial colors, sweeteners, flavors or preservatives.

The first episode will air on June 26 on Caribou Coffee’s TikTok channel, with highlights on Instagram (@cariboucoffee). New episodes will air each week throughout the summer.