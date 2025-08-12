Caribou Coffee, the premium coffeehouse known for handcrafted beverages and real ingredients, announces its fall lineup, launching in stores nationwide beginning August 21. Welcoming fall with a flavorful seasonal showdown, Caribou invites guests to choose their cozy in the great pumpkin vs. apple debate — or enjoy the best of both. Back by popular demand, the Honeycrisp apple lineup returns to the menu alongside iconic pumpkin beverages crafted with real pumpkin sauce.

Available for a limited time at participating locations nationwide, this year’s fall menu also introduces a new savory and sweet French toast sandwich designed to pair perfectly with any fall sip in addition to the return of the beloved Guatemala Single Origin Light Roast Whole Bean. From bold espresso shakers to energy drinks to caffeine-free sips, the handcrafted lineup is made to enhance every fall moment, whether you’re team pumpkin, team apple or just here for the snacks.

Pumpkin, your way

The iconic pumpkin drinks at Caribou are back and better than ever. Made with real pumpkin in the decadent pumpkin sauce and crafted in hot, iced or blended varieties, there is a pumpkin moment for everyone including rich espresso, spiced chai or silky Caribou Cooler® blended beverages.

Iced White Mocha with Pumpkin Cold Foam: Pumpkin cold foam enters the chat as a brand new addition to this year’s fall pumpkin lineup. Sweet white chocolate sauce, rich espresso and milk swirled over ice, topped with a fluffy cloud of pumpkin cold foam.

Pumpkin Espresso Shaker: Fresh espresso and real pumpkin sauce are shaken until perfectly chilled, then topped with a splash of oatmilk for a classic pumpkin pick-me-up.

Pumpkin White Mocha: Melted white chocolate chips, real pumpkin sauce and rich espresso come together in a perfectly indulgent fall sip, finished with a swirl of whipped cream and a dusting of white chocolate chips.

Pumpkin Chai : Bold chai spices meet real pumpkin sauce for an aromatic blend that is warming, comforting and unmistakably fall.



: Bold chai spices meet real pumpkin sauce for an aromatic blend that is warming, comforting and unmistakably fall. Pumpkin Crafted Press: Slow-steeped cold brew gets a fall makeover with a splash of milk, real sugar and a hint of real pumpkin sauce. Blended with ice for a smooth, slightly sweet sip.



The apple of fall’s eye

After an exciting launch in 2024, the Honeycrisp apple beverage lineup features juicy orchard-fresh flavors, all crafted with real apple in our apple syrup. Guests can enjoy a variety of apple-forward beverages including espresso, energy and caffeine-free varieties that bring the orchard straight to the cup.

Honeycrisp Apple Caramel High Rise® handcrafted beverage: Espresso meets apple sweetness in this classic seasonal beverage. Steamed milk, buttery caramel and crisp Honeycrisp apple syrup come together in every sip, finished with whipped cream and a drizzle of caramel for a golden-hour treat.

Honeycrisp Apple Caramel Espresso Shaker: Bright apple syrup and rich caramel sauce are shaken with bold espresso and oatmilk for a refreshingly smooth, slightly sweet sip with a crisp finish.

Honeycrisp Apple Energy Drink: This sparkling seasonal boost blends the juicy taste of Honeycrisp apple lemonade with a fizzy burst of energy. Light, refreshing and made to keep up with your fall days.

Honeycrisp Apple Caramel Oatmilk Steamer: All the comfort of the season without the caffeine. This warm blend of oatmilk, caramel sauce and apple syrup is topped with whipped cream for the perfect sweetness in every sip.

Cozy bites for crisp days

Fall flavor doesn’t stop at the cup. This season’s bakery case is built to pair perfectly with your drink of choice whether grabbing breakfast on the go or lingering over a midday treat.

French Toast Sandwich: Sweet meets savory in this irresistible breakfast sandwich layered with cream cheese, sausage, cheddar and a cage-free egg scramble, all stacked between slices of soft, golden French toast bread.