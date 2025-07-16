Caribou Coffee is giving the lemonade stand a serious glow up this summer. Beginning Thursday, July 17, guests can beat the heat with the launch of Caribou’s new Lemonade Refreshers, a vibrant trio of ice-cold drinks that are now permanent menu items. Available at participating coffeehouses in the U.S., the Lemonade Refreshers feature bright profiles like strawberry, peach and berry punch, and are made to sip and savor, whether you’re road-tripping, patio lounging or just craving a sweet pick-me-up.

The Lemonade Refresher lineup includes:

Strawberry Lemonade Refresher: A bright blend of strawberry juice shaken with ice, strawberries and lemonade. Sweet, tart and made for sipping in the sun.

A bright blend of strawberry juice shaken with ice, strawberries and lemonade. Sweet, tart and made for sipping in the sun. Peach Lemonade Refresher: Ripe, velvety peach notes shaken with peaches, ice and brightened by a splash of lemonade. It’s like biting into a perfectly juicy peach on a warm summer day.

Ripe, velvety peach notes shaken with peaches, ice and brightened by a splash of lemonade. It’s like biting into a perfectly juicy peach on a warm summer day. Berry Punch Lemonade Refresher: A vibrant mixture of berry punch, strawberries and lemonade, then shaken with ice for a refreshingly bold sip that captures the feeling of strolling through a berry patch.

To celebrate the launch, Caribou Perks members will receive an exclusive 50 percent off all Lemonade Refreshers* every day after 12 p.m. beginning July 20 through August 16. It’s the perfect caffeine-free afternoon sip to cool down and treat yourself all summer long.

The Lemonade Refreshers join Caribou’s nostalgic new summer menu items designed to evoke the delights of milkshakes and movie theater treats. Limited time new summer products launched at Caribou include:

Malted Mocha Espresso Shaker: Fresh espresso meets real chocolate and nostalgic malted milk powder, all shaken over ice and topped with a splash of creamy oatmilk. It’s smooth, chocolatey and just the right amount of summer throwback.



Fresh espresso meets real chocolate and nostalgic malted milk powder, all shaken over ice and topped with a splash of creamy oatmilk. It’s smooth, chocolatey and just the right amount of summer throwback. Kenya Packaged Coffee: A distinctive single origin light roast from Kenya’s Kirinyaga county, this coffee delivers bright blackberry acidity, a silky red-wine body and a hint of brown sugar sweetness in every sip.



A distinctive single origin light roast from Kenya’s Kirinyaga county, this coffee delivers bright blackberry acidity, a silky red-wine body and a hint of brown sugar sweetness in every sip. La Minita Peaberry Packaged Coffee: Available just once a year, this limited-edition light roast is one of Caribou’s most anticipated returns featuring hand-sorted peaberries from Costa Rica’s Hacienda La Manita. Grown under ideal conditions and packed with concentrated flavor, these beans deliver a smooth, complex cup with notes of berry brightness, milk chocolate and cherry. Brew it hot for a layered, vibrant profile or cold for a silky, sweet finish.



Available just once a year, this limited-edition light roast is one of Caribou’s most anticipated returns featuring hand-sorted peaberries from Costa Rica’s Hacienda La Manita. Grown under ideal conditions and packed with concentrated flavor, these beans deliver a smooth, complex cup with notes of berry brightness, milk chocolate and cherry. Brew it hot for a layered, vibrant profile or cold for a silky, sweet finish. Swig x Caribou Coffee Cup Coolie: Keep your drink cold and your hands dry with this sleek, collapsible Coolie, made to fit 22–28 oz cold beverage cups. It’s lightweight, packable and perfect for everything from carpool mornings to office afternoons.

Both the packaged coffee and selection of drinkware are available at participating locations and at cariboucoffee.com, while supplies last.

Guests are encouraged to order through the Caribou Coffee app and join the Caribou Perks loyalty program to earn points, unlock exclusive rewards, and access limited-time offers like the Lemonade Refresher summer deal. To join Caribou Perks, visit cariboucoffee.com/caribou-perks or text “Perks” to 762-CARIBOU.

*50% off Lemonade Refresher reward is valid once per day on any size Lemonade Refresher when ordered after 12 p.m. ET from July 20 – August 16 for Caribou Perks members only at participating Caribou Coffee locations. Offer is not valid on orders from Uber Eats. This offer may be withdrawn, amended or canceled at any time.