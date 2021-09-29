Caribou Coffee Launches New Subscription Program

Caribou Coffee, a premium coffeehouse known for industry-leading innovation and signature handcrafted products, announced today the official launch of its new Caribou Subscriptions program. This nationwide coffee delivery service offers craft-roasted coffee, ground to your specification, delivered right to your door. Other Caribou favorites available for subscription include K-Cup Pods, teas and ready-to-drink canned beverages. In honor of National Coffee Day, the brand is offering a free bag of coffee to the first 100 subscribers, with additional details on the simple sign-up process and this exclusive offering available on Caribou’s website.

With the Caribou Subscriptions program, fans of the Midwest-based coffeehouse chain can enjoy a freshly brewed coffee wherever they live, thanks to the program’s convenient delivery service shipped directly from the roasters. In addition to the Caribou Subscriptions sign-up deal on National Coffee Day, Caribou Coffee is also offering a chance to win exciting in-store deals for their loyalty members at hundreds of locations nationwide on September 29th, including free coffee for a year, free size upgrades, discounted beverages and more.

“While our brand has a strong brick-and-mortar presence in the Midwest, we know that there are passionate Caribou Coffee fans in all 50 states,” says Erin Newkirk, VP of Brand Strategy at Caribou Coffee. "One of the questions we hear most often is, 'I love Caribou. When are you coming to my hometown?!'; The answer is as soon as we possibly can and until then, check out Caribou Coffee Subscriptions, built to make your coffee routine as delightful as possible at home, no matter where you call home."

To sign up for the Caribou Subscriptions program, visit Caribou Subscriptions and subscribe with 3 simple steps:

● Step 1: Choose Yours—Choose your favorite products that you want scheduled to arrive at your door.

● Step 2: Set a Schedule—Receive shipments weekly, bi-weekly, or monthly. Caribou grinds, picks, and ships each order to ensure freshness.

● Step 3: Relax and Enjoy—Just sit back, relax and Caribou’s first class service department will take it from there.

Caribou Subscriptions members have the option to curate their personalized orders from a variety of the brand’s family of products, including:

● Coffee Beans: Fresh from the Caribou Coffee roastery to your door. Get your favorite beans whole or ground fresh to order for the perfect brew.

● K-Cup Pods: Whether stocking up at home for the office, make sure your single brew K-Cup Pods never run out.

● Ready-To-Drink Cans: From Cold Brew to Caribou BOUsted™ caffeinated beverages. Keep plenty on hand in the fridge with a scheduled delivery.

● Tea: The widest selection available for those harder to find teas. Start your subscription to keep those fresh teas stocked.

Caribou Coffee’s commitment to sustainability by serving 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee and espresso, as well as its ongoing investments in product innovation and customer experience have fueled the premium coffeehouse’s continued growth and compounding success. These factors have also translated into its industry-leading NPS score and unparalleled guest satisfaction. The ongoing success of Caribou’s omnichannel, which has allowed the regional concept to elevate its visibility with consumers on a national scale and drive revenue through retail in all 50 states, further highlights the demand for the new subscription service.

Registering with Caribou Coffee online allows customers to easily manage their subscriptions, access exclusive offers, and snag the best deals through the Caribou Perks loyalty program.