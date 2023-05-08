Caribou Coffee Launches Summer Menu with Espresso Tonics

Caribou Coffee announced its new summer menu including a Classic Espresso Tonic and Cherry Peach Espresso Tonic. Both beverages are made with Fever-Tree Premium Tonic Water, which brings out the citrus notes in Caribou’s Cross Fox espresso to create a refreshing, lightly carbonated, cocktail-like beverage experience.

“Caribou Coffee continues to stay ahead of the curve by effortlessly embracing new trends within the industry into our already extensive menu of handcrafted beverages,” says Caribou Coffee’s Senior Vice President of Product and Procurement Matt Reiter. “Bringing espresso tonics into the mix, following our recent launch of iced espresso shakers, is a bold and unique offering that we are thrilled to introduce to our guests just in time for summer.”

Caribou continues to use premium ingredients in its handcrafted beverages, including non-GMO certified Fever-Tree Premium Tonic Water. Fever-Tree is made with the finest naturally sourced quinine from central Africa and a touch of Mexican bitter orange for a refreshing, subtle citrus taste and aroma.

This summer guests can also expect the permanent return of Raspberry Green Tea with Bubbles and Frozen Matcha with Bubbles. Caribou first launched bubble beverages as a limited-time offering in 2018 and have brough the drinks back every summer since. Due to popularity and requests from guests, Caribou is bringing them back permanently.

Caribou Coffee’s full summer menu will be available in participating U.S. coffeehouses nationwide starting today:

Classic Espresso Tonic: Bold espresso, cane syrup and bubbly Fever-Tree Premium Tonic Water served over ice for a bold, unforgettable flavor.

Cherry Peach Espresso Tonic: Bold espresso and bubbly Fever-Tree Premium Tonic Water sweetened with flavors of cherry and peach and served over ice.

Raspberry Green Tea with Bubbles: Tropical green tea with milk and raspberry flavor; served over ice with coconut coffee jellies.

Frozen Matcha with Bubbles: Matcha tea powder blended with ice, vanilla flavor, half & half and our signature shake mix; served over coconut coffee jellies.

Honey Sriracha on Everything Bagel: Cage-Free egg with cracked black pepper, mild cheddar cheese, jalapeño bacon, and creamy honey sriracha spread on an everything bagel.

Campfire Cake Pop: S’mores flavored cake pop with mini marshmallow inclusions, dipped in chocolate glaze and topped with graham bites.

Caribou’s new summer menu comes on the heels of the brand’s recent announcement to which Caribou Perks members can now customize their favorite beverage with non-dairy milk for no additional charge by ordering ahead via the Caribou Coffee app. The mobile app allows guests to save favorite customizable drinks and frequently visited stores, share rewards with friends, and redeem points or rewards online and in the coffeehouse.