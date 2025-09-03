Caribou Coffee, a leading specialty coffee retailer, today announced the appointment of Scott Kennedy as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Kennedy previously served as Chief Financial Officer and was appointed to the role of Interim CEO in March 2025.

“I am delighted to announce Scott’s appointment as President and CEO of Caribou Coffee. I am confident Scott’s focus on building a winning team and culture along with delivering exceptional guest experiences in our Caribou coffeehouses everyday will help make this great brand a great business,” said José Cil, Chairman of the Board of Caribou Coffee.

“I’m honored to take on the role of President and CEO at Caribou Coffee,” said Kennedy. “Caribou Coffee is a beloved brand with a strong foundation of exceptional products and a welcoming coffeehouse experience. Looking ahead, I see tremendous opportunity to accelerate our growth, expand our reach, and continue elevating what makes Caribou unique. I’m excited to partner with our talented team to seize these opportunities and deliver even greater value to our guests and stakeholders.”

Before joining Caribou, Kennedy spent 14 years in executive positions at Target Corporation, the last six years as President, Financial & Retail Services. Earlier, he spent almost 16 years at KPMG, with the last two years as Partner. Mr. Kennedy received his Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from the University of Canberra.